Falkirk rugby star Sean Taylor shows his prowess in both rugby codes

Sean Taylor in international action for Scotland (Submitted pic)

Taylor, 20, who played rugby league for Edinburgh over the summer and is about to restart his role with Falkirk in rugby union’s National Division 2, will soon earn his second and third youth caps for Scotland rugby league under-20s, against Ireland at Dalkeith Rugby Club (Saturday, September 4) and away to England (Saturday, September 11) respectively, after a two-year sabbatical due to coronavirus.

Taylor, a talented player who can perform at either centre or winger, told the Falkirk Herald: “It’s quite new for a guy to play both codes, quite unusual.

"Most of the boys that are playing in Edinburgh are playing junior as well to be fair, it’s just something to do during the off season.

Taylor making a tackle for Falkirk

"I got my first Scotland rugby league cap for the under-19s two years ago.

"It’s been hard keeping up fitness but I have done that the best I could.

"You can’t really tackle trees!

"I have just come off a big season with Edinburgh.

"We had played in England two years ago but because of Covid this year we joined the Scottish league and played five games there in the league and one in the cup.

"We won the league quite convincingly and then the cup so it’s just been good to get a run about and I’m back playing with Falkirk now.

"I’m quite fortunate I’ve had the experience with Edinburgh.”

Despite his tender years, Taylor is unphased by the demands of senior rugby as he made his debut at that level with Falkirk aged just 15.

When it comes to picking the rugby code he feels is more likely to be his domain long term, the 20-year-old answers studiously.

"This is the one that my granddad has been getting at because he’s come to my last couple of games,” said Taylor, who also works as an auto electrical engineer when he’s away from the rugby field.

"Obviously I just want to play at as high a level as I can for both this year.

"But I think long term there might be more opportunity in league.”