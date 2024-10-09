Gregor Ramsay (left) got nose broken (Pic Gordon Honeyman)

Tries by Gregor Ramsay (2), Andrew Gillespie, Glen Faulds, Harry Russell – plus three conversions and two penalties by Duncan Tompkins – handed Falkirk Rugby Club a 37-29 National 2 victory at Preston Lodge last Saturday.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bonus point win – achieved despite Falkirk landing a 35th-minute team yellow card for high tackling – moved the Sunnysiders onto 16 points from four matches, four points behind leaders Kirkcaldy.

“The performance was more than adequate,” said Falkirk director of rugby Kenny Grieve. “We should have been more comfortable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For the first 15, 20 minutes of the game we were untouchable.

"Our phase play was going well, we were keeping a hold of the ball, we didn’t give them the ball at all, we were clinical, we did everything we needed to do.

“But then the referee made a strange decision which gave them a foothold in the game and for the next five or 10 minutes they put us under pressure and scored two tries.

"It kind of woke us up again, we got back to the phase play and keeping hold of the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were making them really work, drawing defenders out so we could play wider and run around them.

"The four-try bonus was in the bag before half-time which was great.”

Falkirk – for whom two-try Ramsay left the field with a broken nose against an ‘attritional’ Preston Lodge side - continue their league campaign at home to Lasswade this Saturday. The club are ‘hopeful’ Ramsay will be fit to play, possibly wearing a protective mask.

But captain Harry Russell is unavailable for the match.

Grieve added: “We played Lasswade in the cup final as well as the two league games last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s always a challenge. They are very much like Preston Lodge, very big pack of forwards that come through the front door at you.

"Hopefully on our pitch we are going to be able to keep a hold of the ball, play the phases and then hopefully stretch them wide.

"If we can do that I am confident we can outscore them.

"And in defence we need to make sure we are tackling low and stopping momentum rather than tackling high and giving them a corridor to get on the front foot.

"It’s a blow not having Harry Russell available. His experience and calmness really helps us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But Aidan Reddick – who joined us from Kirkcaldy at the end of last season – has been playing at 15 just because of personnel changes.

"Aidan is a number nine so this is an opportunity for him to show us what he has got by taking that slot from Harry this week.

"And it is likely that Lewis Skinner will take the captaincy.”