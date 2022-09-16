Falkirk Rugby Club say YES to new main sponsorship deal

Local equipment hire company Y.E.S (Your Equipment Solutions), who also sponsor a host of sporting clubs across the Falkirk district, have signed on in what is the club’s 50th anniversary year.

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, club president Bill Faulds said of the new partnership: “I was hoping for a pitch-side board or something like that but it turned into something much bigger.

"David Johnstone who is the managing director was really interested in what we were doing and his brother Alex is also involved with the club already.

Falkirk Rugby Club has partnered up with Your Equipment Solutions (Photos: Falkirk Rugby Club)

“Our sponsorship was up for renewal this year. It all fell into place and it brilliant David was able to step in during what is a tough time right now for everyone.

“They are keen to support the club.”

So far this season, the club have played one match in the Tennents National League Two and have won that one convincingly against a strong Dumfries side.

Faulds hopes the 61-19 opening day victory at Horne Park is a hopefully a sign of things to come.

Managing director of YES David Johnstone and Falkirk Rugby Club president Bill Faulds

"We got them on a good day but it was a superb win,” he said. “The guys who were kids a few years ago are now coming of age as such.

"Some of the scores were top drawer. The boys delivered a performance we all know they are capable of and it was nice to see.