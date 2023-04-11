Gregor Ramsay on the rampage against Preston Lodge

Leading 10-0 within half an hour thanks to a Glen Faulds penalty and a try by brother Connor Faulds which Glen converted, the game then changed after Glen Faulds received a 39th-minute yellow card and Lodge took advantage to go 12-10 in front early in the second half thanks to tries by Ali Steele and Paul Glynn, the second of which was converted by Steele.

But tries by Euan Cassels and Glen Faulds, the latter of which Glen converted, had Falkirk 22-12 ahead before the visitors sneaked within five points thanks to Jamie Gallagher’s score.

But a late bonus point try by Gregor Brodie eased Falkirk nerves before Andy Horne did likewise for Preston and Steele converted.

Falkirk's Graham Gilliland tackling

Falkirk director of rugby Kenny Grieve told the Falkirk Herald: "We knew it was going to be a tough encounter. Preston Lodge always is and they threw everything at us.

"It was probably the most physical game we’ve had all season. They were very powerful, very strong runners up front and really took it to us.

“Preston Lodge are fighting for their lives. There’s five get relegated from the league this year because of the restructure and they’re sitting just above the fifth bottom spot.

"They had 11 changes from the team we played against earlier in the season. They’ve been plagued by injuries and player unavailabilities all season pretty much.

"We didn’t help ourselves on a couple of occasions, making errors at crucial times that allowed them in. They built pressure but we defended very well at times to keep them out.

"They threw everything at us and were just really dogged, really tough up front and we were absolutely delighted to come away with the win.

"There’s times when we dominate and we play so well. We got a tremendous score from behind our own goal line when Glen Faulds started and finished the move for a full 90m try worthy of winning any game.

"That was one of the best tries we’ve scored this season, certainly in terms of the ambition we try to play with. Our first score was also very good.

"We were put under pressure on Saturday and that was really good for the boys. I wouldn’t say we’ve been coasting, but there have been a few easier games this year with some teams really struggling."

Victory in their final league game of the season at third-placed Glasgow Accies this Saturday will seal the title and promotion for Falkirk at the expense of current leaders Newton Stewart who are two points ahead of Falkirk but have completed their league fixtures this term. Only the league winners go up due to reconstruction.

"We are in pole position,” Grieve said. “If we play the way we can play we should get the result we’re after.

"If we try things that we’ve not practised or lose our heads a bit then that’s when we hit danger.