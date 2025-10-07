Falkirk Rugby Club facing tough test v high flying GHK this weekend

Falkirk Rugby Club director of rugby Kenny Grieve reckons a major improvement on the team’s display in last weekend’s 32-21 Arnold Clark National League Division 2 defeat at Stewart’s Melville is required if they are to successfully bounce back at home to high flying GHK this Saturday in a 3pm kick-off.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grieve, speaking in the wake of a result which leaves Falkirk fifth in the table with 11 points from five matches, told the Falkirk Herald: “We were extremely disappointing. We didn't play well.

"Although the forwards were okay and certainly earned pass marks, the backs had a poor day at the office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Conditions were really, really tough, with a swirling 50-mile-an-hour wind coming down the pitch which we struggled with when we were playing into it. And then we didn't utilise it in the second half either, which was disappointing.

Falkirk's Gregor Dodd in possession during last weekend's loss at Stewart's Melville (Pics Gordon Honeyman)

"We didn't play well but could have won, which is probably the most frustrating thing for the coaching team. Stewart’s Melville’s basics were better than ours.

"We were trying things that we maybe don't practice, and that's not really in our plan, but that's the decision making of players.

"We've got to be working on getting our basic skills far, far better and more consistent. And then we've got to get our decision making better as well, and that all comes through experience in games and repetition of pressure scenarios. We'll try and replicate these things this week at training, and take it from there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've got a tough assignment this week against GHK, who are second in the league and have been playing particularly well.”

Stewart McCulloch wins lineout ball for Falkirk v Stewart's Melville

The Glasgow outfit have won all four of their league matches this season to reach 19 points, just one point behind leaders Highland who have managed one more try bonus point.

Grieve added: “We'll need to tighten on our defence, shut down the spaces quicker and put big shots in.

"At the moment, I would say we're maybe a wee bit passive in defence and we're riding tackles. By that I mean we're maybe going a bit too high in the tackle, and the opposition are getting momentum and driving us back a bit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're getting them to the floor, but you're then on that front foot, whereas we need to get off the line quickly and stop them behind the game line, so we kill that momentum.

Alex Geddes batters on v Stewart's Melville

"Therefore it's then having to come back the way to try and generate, go forward, and if we keep pressing that way, eventually they'll kick the ball back to us, or they'll knock it on, or something will happen and we'll get the ball back.

"So these are the things that we need to improve on and make sure that we're applying pressure at the right times, and then we're smart in our decision making, and accurate with our basics in order to then progress and get the scores we're after.”

This Sunday, October 12 will see Falkirk Rugby Club stage a Women and Girls Celebration Day.

This event at Dorrator Road includes an under-16s match from 10am, an under-14s match from 10.30am, a Come and Try Station from 11.30am, an under-18s match from 12.45pm and a women’s match from 2pm.