Falkirk Rugby Club eyeing league glory after National League Cup triumph
Grieve told the Falkirk Herald: "There has been a significant amount of change in Scottish rugby. There's been restructuring of the leagues, with only nine teams in our league, due to the ending of the Super Six series.
"So Boroughmuir, who were in the league below us, and Stirling County - who were in our league - have been promoted up to the league above us.
"And then the rest of the Super Six sides have been given positions in the Premiership.
"So for one year there is going to be an extended Premiership and National 1. And there will be significant relegations out of these leagues to then create the four leagues of 10.
"It's going to be tough for us. Certainly the aim will be to look to get promotion and to go one better.
"We have finished third and second in the last two seasons and won the National League Cup last season.
"Hopefully this year we can go one better, but it's not going to be easy.
"GHK are coming down and Preston Lodge are coming up from the league below, they're always a tough proposition.
"There are no easy games in this league, it's a really tough league.
"I would anticipate that clubs are going to pick up players.
"Lasswade and Stewart's Melville being based in Edinburgh, with the demise of Super Six, there will be a number of players who are probably going to leave those Super Six clubs, so other clubs might get enhanced.
"We've got our plans in place, we've got our structures, with our coaching team - including head coach Steve Leckie - remaining the same."
Falkirk will begin their 2024-25 National 2 campaign at home to Berwick, who finished eighth last term, on Saturday, September 7 with a 3pm kick-off.
Grieve said: "Berwick have a new coaching set-up which always brings fresh ideas and sometimes fresh players.
"Potentially Berwick are a bit of an unknown quantity this year. But they are always tough, they're always strong up front and in the forwards.”
