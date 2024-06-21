Falkirk celebrate winning last season's National League Cup final with 34-21 win over Lasswade at Murrayfield (Pic by Paul Devlin/SNS Group)

Despite the likely tougher environment created by league restructuring, Falkirk Rugby Club director of rugby Kenny Grieve is optimistic that last season's National League Division 2 runners-up can mount a strong title tilt this term.

Grieve told the Falkirk Herald: "There has been a significant amount of change in Scottish rugby. There's been restructuring of the leagues, with only nine teams in our league, due to the ending of the Super Six series.

"So Boroughmuir, who were in the league below us, and Stirling County - who were in our league - have been promoted up to the league above us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"And then the rest of the Super Six sides have been given positions in the Premiership.

"So for one year there is going to be an extended Premiership and National 1. And there will be significant relegations out of these leagues to then create the four leagues of 10.

"It's going to be tough for us. Certainly the aim will be to look to get promotion and to go one better.

"We have finished third and second in the last two seasons and won the National League Cup last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hopefully this year we can go one better, but it's not going to be easy.

"GHK are coming down and Preston Lodge are coming up from the league below, they're always a tough proposition.

"There are no easy games in this league, it's a really tough league.

"I would anticipate that clubs are going to pick up players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Lasswade and Stewart's Melville being based in Edinburgh, with the demise of Super Six, there will be a number of players who are probably going to leave those Super Six clubs, so other clubs might get enhanced.

"We've got our plans in place, we've got our structures, with our coaching team - including head coach Steve Leckie - remaining the same."

Falkirk will begin their 2024-25 National 2 campaign at home to Berwick, who finished eighth last term, on Saturday, September 7 with a 3pm kick-off.

Grieve said: "Berwick have a new coaching set-up which always brings fresh ideas and sometimes fresh players.