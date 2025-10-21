Falkirk Rugby Club defy poor start to win at Howe of Fife

Gregor Dodd scored two tries for Falkirk during their win in Cupar (Library pic Gordon Honeyman)

After going 10-0 down early on at Howe of Fife last Saturday, Falkirk Rugby Club recovered to establish a 26-17 half-time lead before eventually going on to prevail 48-22 in the sides’ Arnold Clark National League Division 2 encounter.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Falkirk, whose points came via tries for Gregor Dodd (2), Harry Russell (2), Erin Baisley and Logan McKenzie plus the boot of Duncan Tompkins, are now fifth with 17 points from seven matches.

Falkirk RFC director of rugby Kenny Grieve said: “After a slow start we then gave them two tries, which we weren’t happy about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Their second score was against the run of play, because we were just getting into our stride at that point.

“But there was never a question about what we could do to get back into it. We knuckled down, played our game and got better and better.

"We kept possession well, played in the right areas of the field and the boys came up with some very good moments. It was far better than it’s been the last few weeks.

"As a coaching group we’re really pleased with the result of our work-ons during the week.

"We just need to incorporate that into this weekend again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On that next league match at sixth-placed Dundee this Saturday, Grieve said: “It is renowned as being a tough place to go. They’re in a league position that belies their ability to play so we will need to be at our best for that.

"However Gregor Ramsay has picked up an injury and Alex Geddes is not available so they’ll miss the game. It’s a real blow to lose them as they’re very consistent.”