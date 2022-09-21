Falkirk Rugby Club defeated in second league outing against Newton Stewart

The Horne Park side were more than a match for their Wigtownshire opponents but they were made to rue poor decision making when they reached Newton Stewart’s 22.

"We were all pretty disappointed with the result and the way the match went,” admitted Falkirk’s director or rugby Kenny Grieve. “The teams were actually really evenly matched in my opinion and it was a cracking day for rugby, but we just didn’t take our chances.

"The difference between the sides on the day was that they took any opportunity that came their way whereas we lacked that clinical touch when visiting their 22. Rather than take another phase we maybe knocked-on or picked the wrong option and it was one of those afternoons.

Connor Faulds aims his pass to a team-mate under pressure (Pics by Gordon Honeyman)

"It was a game of chances and they took more of them. The match was fairly even up until 65 minutes but we fell away from it.”

Grieve is hoping to have a bigger pool of players to choose from this weekend when the side faces Berwick away from home.

"We were short of a few players on Saturday,” he added. “Out of the starting 15 we were missing four of them which isn’t ideal and it didn’t help us. We had another player pull out of the team in the warm-up due to a hamstring problem so that was frustrating.

"However that is how it goes sometimes and you just need to work through it. We had a good training session on Tuesday night and we are looking forward to making the long trip down to Berwick on Saturday.

Stefan Yarrow looks to get by the Newton Stewart player

"We probably learned a few things about ourselves over the weekend and that is a good thing because we can work on certain areas. I think we have to play with real aggression and tempo at the contact point. If we can win that then the rest should follow suit and we have relayed that to the players.

"On the day we just lacked that a wee bit and it's those things that matter. To be fair to Newton Stewart they are a very good team. They aren’t flash in any way but they work harder than any other team in the league and they will do well this season.

"Fair play to them and I am sure the return visit will be an interesting match.”

Glen Faulds looks to tackle his opponent