Falkirk Rugby Club confirm sponsors for National League Division 2 season

Falkirk Rugby Club’s midi section sponsor Street Lighting Supplies (Pics: Submitted)

Falkirk RFC have confirmed their club sponsors for the new season, with long-standing partner YES (Your Equipment Solutions) proudly adorning the front of the rugby club’s home and change kits.

The Falkirk-based equipment hire company is joined by SLS (Street Lighting Supplies) who are also continuing as a club sponsor, with the companies logo pride of place on the midi section’s kits.

And the mini’s section is now being sponsored by Falkirk food start-up Three Little Pigs, who are also providing food on matchdays at Sunnyside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We are really indebted to our club sponsors,” Falkirk’s director of rugby Kenny Grieve said. “We are delighted to have YES and SLS back on board and we have a great range of local sponsors who continue to support the club like GRS Homes who also helped with our pavilion. There so many sponsors to mention.

Falkirk’s main front-of-shirt sponsor Your Equipment Solutions (Photo: Falkirk Rugby Club)

"Local sport is a vehicle for so much good in the community and it is clear that these companies realise that and see what the club is doing for the young people in the local area. We have an outstanding level of support and that allows us to provide so much back.”

Falkirk’s firsts return to action this weekend after a two-week break to host Stewart’s Melville in the National League Division 2. They are hoping to bounce back from a defeat at Kirkcaldy in their second league outing last time out.

Ahead of that match, Grieve reckons that every game in this year’s division will be tougher than previous campaigns with club’s being able to sign a better calibre of player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The quality of the division has improved this season and it doesn’t feel like there is a top and bottom, everyone will be taking points off each other,” he said. “The demise of the Super 6 has seen teams pick up better players.

"It is going to be pretty tight, the way the league is set-up this year. It has a different feel to it, if you look at the likes of Kirkcaldy, Preston Lodge, Berwick, Lasswade, all of these teams are similar.

"I do still feel that we have a really strong squad and that we are equally good in attack and defence. We are good enough to be challenging.”