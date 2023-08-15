Falkirk captain Harry Russell scores try last season (Pic by Gordon Honeyman)

Falkirk, under head coach Steve Leckie and captained by scrum half Harry Russell, are currently making pre-season preparations for their league opener at Newton Stewart on Saturday, September 2, kick-off 2.30pm.

Falkirk director of rugby Kenny Grieve told the Falkirk Herald: “We play Newton Stewart on the first day of the season and that will be pretty tough as they have been a bit of a nemesis of ours.

"They beat us twice last year among the very few losses that we had. The year before I think we won one and they won one, it’s always been very close.

“The leagues have changed due to reorganisation, so five teams were relegated out of National 2 last year, one came up from National 3, three came down from National 1 and it was reduced to 10 teams.

"So the league is going to be very competitive and without being derogatory to other clubs, the ‘gimme’ games are not there any more. Every week’s a tough assignment against good opposition.

"If we can keep clear of injuries and get a good start like we did last season, it’s all about momentum and seeing where it takes us.

"We rode the crest of a wave last year and I’d like to think we could replicate that.

"Only one team was promoted from our league last year but it’s two this time.

"I’d certainly like to think we'd be challenging for the top two or three spots but there’s no easy games.

"Stirling County, Aberdeen Grammar and Stewart’s Melville have come down from the league above and they are all good quality opposition who were obviously playing at a higher level last year. They will be coming down with a point to prove.”

Falkirk were defeated 34-31 in a friendly at higher league Gala on Saturday but Grieve was encouraged by what he saw.

"It was a good performance for us,” he added. “We played three 30-minute periods. The first 30 minutes was probably our strongest side, the second 30 minutes we made one or two changes and the third 30 minutes we made nine changes.

"After 60 minutes we were 31-21 up, playing really well and scoring some nice tries. We just got back into the groove, that was our first hit out of any sort at all reallt this summer so it was great to get back on the pitch and bring some of the stuff we have been practising the past four, five or six weeks at pre-season training.

"We were pushing right to the end and were unlucky not to sneak it because the boys were doing really well and were on top.

"Great start for us, we were really pleased as Gala finished in the top three in National 1 last year – just missing promotion – and we finished third in National 2.”