Falkirk Rugby Club: Club president calls loss part of the process

The Edinburgh side sit in third spot in the league, having only lost five times this campaign.

"Stew Mel are a very good organised outfit,” he said.

"They have really physically able players, with so much height across their side.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gregor Ramsey holds onto the ball (Pic: Gordon Honeyman)

"The league doesn’t lie and they are their on merit.”

On the match, he added: “We are a young team and, at the moment, consistency is an issue for us.

"For the first 10 minutes, we had a game plan that we executed very well and we went 7-0 up. It could have been 14.

"But we didn’t back ourselves in situations where we should have scored.

"They then went on and got a couple of scores that were slightly soft. Not really poor from our point of view but you would have hoped for a little bit more in defence.”

He added: “We panicked a wee bit and that probably shows where we are in terms of maturity."The players changed the game plan from what was working and that allowed them to take control in tough conditions.”

Faulds admitted, in his eyes as club president, the bigger picture is what he sees, and the future looks good for Falkirk.

He said: “My first goal was to stabilise the club after coming down from National 1. That was a good two-year period of making sure we stayed away from the bottom of this league.

"The guys are a little bit older now and the aim for me is stabilisation. Our coaching set-up is as good as any club at this level.

"Realistically, we are a mid-table side at the moment. If we got promoted back up, it wouldn’t go well.

"We have talented young players here and I am happy with the process and progress at the moment. We could have a very good team.”

He added: “It may sound defeatist to some but a finish in top half is progress for this group.”

Next up for Falkirk is Kirkcaldy away, two weeks on Saturday.