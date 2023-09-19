Glen Faulds had fine game for Falkirk (Library pic by Gordon Honeyman)

The second-placed Horne Park outfit are now one of only three sides with 100% winning records in the division in these early stages – leaders Lasswade and third-placed Peebles being the others – as they continue to impress.

An ideal start for the away team in their match in the Scottish Borders last weekend saw Falkirk establish a 7-0 advantage within the first three minutes of play at Berwick as Gregor Ramsay’s try was converted by Glen Faulds.

Within two minutes this lead had been doubled to 14 points as Faulds cut through the home defence to score under the posts before converting his own try.

A hectic start to the match then saw Berwick notch a converted try to make it 7-14 after eight minutes.

A hectic start to the match then saw Berwick notch a converted try to make it 7-14 after eight minutes.

But Falkirk hit back within four minutes when Connor Faulds intercepted a stray Berwick pass and motored on to score a try which was again converted by his brother Glen.

And barely another three minutes had passed when the visitors went 28-7 ahead, a 5m lineout from a Falkirk penalty seeing the visitors catch and drive over for the bonus point score via Andrew Gillespie which was again converted.

Glen Faulds added another five points by diving down in the corner – conversion missed – before Berwick landed a converted try to make it 14-33 after 25 minutes.

But Falkirk established a 38-14 half-time advantage through John-Joe Nelson’s try after great work by Connor Faulds.

Although a converted try for the hosts reduced Berwick's leeway, Falkirk went 41-21 up through a Glen Faulds penalty on 49 minutes.

A converted Berwick score then made it 28-41, but a Gillespie try – converted by Glen Faulds – put Falkirk 20 points ahead.

Berwick managed one more converted score at the death.