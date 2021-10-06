Falkirk Rugby Club 10-32 Glasgow Accies: Bad day at the office as Falkirk defeated

Falkirk players find it hard to make inroads during Saturday's defeat to Glasgow Accies (Pics by Scott Louden)

Defeat in this Tennent’s National Division 2 encounter against a struggling side was a particularly sore one for a Falkirk side with aspirations of finishing in the upper reaches of the standings come the end of the season.

Falkirk director of rugby Kenny Grieve told the Falkirk Herald: “It was a bad day at the office for us on Saturday.

"We were convincingly beaten by a good Glasgow Accies side who were accurate and clinical as opposed to Falkirk, who turned the ball over on far too many occasions.

Glasgow Accies shut down Falkirk at every opportunity

“We compounded the turnovers with some poor decision making and unusual weak defence, not making first up tackles and giving Glasgow Accies forward momentum.

"I should have known it was going to be a bad day when we knocked on crossing the try line just before half-time.

“So we have put last Saturday behind us and have focused on our deficiencies at training this week.”

Despite the final outcome, Falkirk started promisingly enough against Glasgow and took an early 3-0 lead when Duncan Tompkins slotted over a seventh minute penalty awarded after an Accies tackler had failed to release.

Falkirk kicking action from Saturday's clash

But this state of play wasn’t to last long as Accies were soon awarded a penalty try after a good line break in midfield was stopped on the line illegally.

Trailing 10-3, Falkirk’s deficit was then increased by a further five points as Accies notched their second try after a neat offload out of the tackle. The conversion attempt was missed so it stayed 15-3 for the visitors.

A further two tries then increased the Accies lead to 25-3, with neither score being converted.

There was then an excellent piece of play by the away team which saw them take the ball the length of the pitch – from their own dead ball area – to score a wonderful try.

This time the conversion was landed and the visitors were a massive 32-3 in front.

A rare moment of cheer for Falkirk saw them get one try back courtesy of a smart chip and chase by John Joe Nelson. Tompkins added the extras to bring the score back to 32-10 but this was how it finished.

It must be said that Falkirk did keep battling in the final minutes and had late pressure and a succession of penalties. But the Accies defence was to stand firm.

Falkirk, sixth in the current standings with 15 points from five games, are next in league action at bottom of the table Whitecraigs this Saturday, kick-off 3pm.

Grieve added: “Everyone is capable of beating everyone in this league and this Saturday at Whitecraigs will be another difficult game.

"Whitecraigs is a venue where Falkirk have not enjoyed many successes over the last few years but if we play our game at our tempo and accuracy we should get the right result.”