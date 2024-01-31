Ex-Falkirk ace Finn Russell says Scotland are 'desperate to win a trophy' ahead of Six Nations opener

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The fly-half, 31, who kickstarted his career at Falkirk, reckons his country have failed to live up to the "high expectations" placed upon them in recent tournaments.

"For the last four, five or six years we've had high expectations going into Six Nations and World Cups, and never won anything," the Bath star told the BBC. "We've had some big results - beaten England away and at home, beaten France away. A few big results which for Scotland is brilliant, but we've never won anything, have we?

"These one-off games are great to win but as a group we're desperate to win a trophy."

Scotland fly-half Finn Russell (Photo: Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images)

Russell will co-captain Gregor Townsend’s team at the tournament alongside Rory Darge, and admits that it isn’t a position most people would have imagined him being in not so long ago.

He looked to be completely out of the picture back in 2020 after a public falling out with head coach Townsend.

"You wouldn't have picked me as captain three or four years later, would you?" Russell said. "At the time it wasn't great for either side, but it shows both our characters that we've managed to get over that to where we are now.

