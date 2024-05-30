Braes High teacher is named Scottish Rugby's Schools Volunteer of the Season for 'going above and beyond'
Ross Ledger, who is a PE teacher at Braes High, started the school’s rugby programme eight years ago from scratch and has since helped greatly increase participation in the sport. He has also helped foster a strong relationship between Braes and local club Grangemouth Stags.
And Ledger has been reward for his dedication, being named the winner of the Schools Volunteer of the Season award, which is sponsored by Saltire Energy.
“Striving to create an inclusive opportunity for all age groups across the school, Ross has implemented a ‘one squad’ mentality which has resulted in participation from students from all cultural and socio-economic backgrounds,” a Scottish Rugby spokesperson said of Ross receiving the award.
“He also provides kit and extra events on top of the rugby programme and supports all aspects of student wellbeing.
“Pupils have highlighted inclusivity, a motivating environment, constructive feedback and the fact they always learn something new as main reasons why they keep coming back to this person’s sessions.”
Ledger was also hailed for “going above and beyond” in schools rugby and for ensuring young people can play the game in a safe, fun and friendly environment.
Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, the proud teacher added: “Receiving this award means a great deal to me and it makes it all the more special knowing that the nomination was pulled together by colleagues, pupils and friends.
"As much as it’s an individual award I have to recognise the contributions of Susan Ferguson (Braes High PE teacher) and Cammy Watson (Grangemouth Stags development officer) amongst others at the school.
"They have allowed me the freedom and support to crack on with my many and often ridiculous ideas. As much as it’s incredible to be recognised this way, it’s not why we put the time and effort into our rugby programme.
"At the end of the day it’s all about the kids and giving them the opportunity to enjoy their rugby, whether that’s training, playing, officiating or watching the game we all love.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.