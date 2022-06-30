Bo'ness United boss Max Christie gives reaction to newly-released Lowland League fixtures

Max Christie will lead Bo'ness United into the Lowland League for a second season

The BUs will begin at home to Cumbernauld Colts on Saturday, July 23 before visiting Edinburgh University on Tuesday, July 26 and making a trip to Caledonian Braves on Saturday, July 30.

"We are pleased with the fixture list,” Christie said. “We are not away to East Kilbride in the first game of the season.

"The Lowland League is hard but starting at home to Cumbernauld, visiting Edinburgh Uni and going to Braves, the chance is there for us to make an impact.”