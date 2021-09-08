Bo'ness Rugby Club players get coaching from Scotland legend Sean Lineen

Lineen with Bo'ness RC president Wendy Clydesdale (Pic @ViewFromCamera)

The ex-Scotland international, who represented Scotland 29 times, has coached sides like Glasgow Warriors.

Lineen put the squad through their paces, focusing heavily on defensive line speed and the breakdown during what was a sharp and intense session.

The former Scotland International had recently became a big supporter of the team and their fundraising efforts for the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation in which they raised almost £7200 for the MND charity set up by rugby legend Doddie Weir.

Sean and wife Lynne receiving thanks from the club and its players (Pic by @ViewFromCamera)

Lineen finished the session with some words of wisdom and photos with the squad. He promised the Midlands team he "would be down to watch a game, but I'm not telling you which one so you better play at your best every game".

The squad has now adopted the catchphrase "play like Sean's watching".