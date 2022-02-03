Bo’ness Rugby Club go four matches unbeaten for first time

Nathan Stewart of Bo'ness on the ball (Picture: Mark MacDonald)

The side sit fifth in the Tennent’s Caledonia Midlands Division 4 after five matches. They’ve played less than all the other sides in the league and will be hoping to climb the table.

It was also the first game they had played since the end of October.

After such a long break the team was raring to go fielding a full squad of 22 players ready for action. Two new players put on the Bo'ness top for the very first time, with Markus McBain and Gabriele Tersigni starting the match.

Bo'ness started strong with a try after only 5 minutes of playing time, scored by Markus McBain. This helped settle the nerves and Bo'ness got into a stride early on. This led quickly to a second try by McBain, again scoring in the corner.

Dunfermline didn't hold back and after some poor discipline from Bo'ness and multiple penalties Dunfermline got their first try and conversion of the game. The game continued to go back and forth with a scoreline at half time of 14-24.

With the second half seeing some changes made from the bench to freshen up the Bo'ness side. The team started off as they did in the first half with a quick try scored by Nathan Stewart. Bo'ness quickly continued to rack up the score after that. Dunfermline pushed back hard near the end of the game scoring two further tries of their own.