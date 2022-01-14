Bo’ness Rugby Club food drive a success
Bo’ness Rugby Club have been hard at work off the pitch to support their local community throughout the festive period with a number of successful projects.
Friday, 14th January 2022, 12:52 am
The club ran a food drive for the Bo’ness Food Pantry, handing over three trolleys’ worth of food and a £350 donation.
In conjunction with Falkirk Council, members also organised and delivered lunches for school children over the Christmas period.
Over 300 bags were handed out altogether.
A spokesperson for the club said: “We ran two events over the festive break to support the Bo'ness community. The club are always keen to give back and help those in need. Christmas can be the hardest time for families for lots of reasons.”