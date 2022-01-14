Bo’ness Rugby Club food drive a success

The club ran a food drive for the Bo’ness Food Pantry, handing over three trolleys’ worth of food and a £350 donation.

In conjunction with Falkirk Council , members also organised and delivered lunches for school children over the Christmas period.

A spokesperson for the club said: “We ran two events over the festive break to support the Bo'ness community. The club are always keen to give back and help those in need. Christmas can be the hardest time for families for lots of reasons.”