Bo'ness Rugby Club awarded Royal Bank of Scotland 'star club' status

They faced competition from across the nation, which saw over 100 entries submitted to the judges. The club will receive their prize money in August.

By securing the status, they could have former legends of the game attend community-led events hosted by the club.

Judith Cruickshank, managing director, Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “We’re delighted to able to support Bo’ness RFC through our Royal Bank RugbyForce programme. We know how important the energy and enthusiasm of community club leaders is when it comes to running a successful rugby club and Bo’ness RFC thoroughly deserve their prize.

Bo'ness Rugby Club's home ground (Photo: Michael Gillen)