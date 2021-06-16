Falkirk RFC minis in training (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The club won its Diversity & Inclusion Award from Scottish Rugby who said the club “typifies the definition of diversity and inclusion for their work over the last year to make rugby accessible to all, with particular focus on children and young people”.

Seeing that there were a number of young players with additional needs participating in training sessions, the club’s volunteer coaches enlisted the help of the children's parents to develop and plan sessions to ensure they could provide the best experience possible for the players.

In addition to this, the coaches also took part in training courses to deepen their knowledge and understanding of children who have additional needs.

Duncan McKinstray, Development Officer at the club, said he was delighted for everyone at the club.

"The numbers have been growing, especially since the start of the year. because everyone has been working hard to make it a welcoming environment,” he said.

"It’s been fantastic. It’s quite diverse, there’s a lot of girls now whereas a few years ago that wouldn’t have been the case.

"We also have a lot of kids coming in from deprived areas so it’s been great to go so many from different backgrounds involved.

"The coaches will chat with the parents when a new player comes in to find out if the child has an additional support needs and find the best way to support that.”

The club further recognised that for some young people, although showing buckets of enthusiasm whilst training, they didn’t have having access to the right clothing.

This led the club to start a pre-loved kit scheme which offered these young players “new” boots, shorts, T-shirts and jackets, allowing them to train more comfortably.

Mr McKinstray added: “Obviously as kids grow older they also grow out of their kit so there’s always leftover boots, shorts, socks and things that they want to give back, so we had a big push on that.

"Maybe there’s a kid from a background where they can’t afford to get him the kit so we’re more than happy to give club kit back to a mini player.