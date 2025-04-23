Rugby League: Local quartet invovled in Scotland U16s squad
And the Scots’ group that travelled down south to St Helens for the match included a quartet of district teenagers.
The under-16s is mixed a group for the Pathway Internationals and Four Nations.
Local rugby union sides Falkirk RFC and Grangemouth RFC were represented with two players each.
Ross Hutchison and Ben Milnes, both 16, play rugby union at Glensburgh while also being part of rugby league team Edinburgh Eagles - who are the current Scottish Premiership grand final champions.
Blair Murray (15) and Lewis McConachie (14) play rugby union at Sunnyside while also playing for local rugby league team Forth Valley Vikings.
The new Premiership campaign kicks-off next month with the Vikings hosting Glasgow RL.