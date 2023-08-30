Grangemouth Stags' Glensburgh to host international rugby league this Saturday

The 21-strong squad also includes five district-based players, with Gregor McKinnon, Gregor Part, Rory McMillan, Nils Johnson and Chayton Reed all part of the Scots group.

Team manager Mark Milnes is hoping to attract a decent crowd to Grangemouth, saying: “There are a good few local lads involved from Falkirk, Airth and the Forth Valley region in general.

"Some of the guys are already playing here too for rugby union clubs like Falkirk.

"It is a big match for us and it has all the bells and whistles of any international tie the flags and anthems before the game and things like that. It should be a really entertaining game.

"Of course we aren’t expecting a Murrayfield attendance but we are hoping to get a decent crowd in for the game.

“We have a really strong group at this level who are looking to make it into the senior level stuff in the near future.

"We have already played England in June and this is our second match before heading over to Ireland later in the year.”

Milnes, who hails from Falkirk, has also revealed that plans are in place to make the district the central base for the group going forward, with the likes of Glensburgh possibly being a main base for rugby league internationals.

"It is the perfect location,” he explained. “For a central camp for the team, it ticks all of the boxes as it is close enough to Glasgow and Edinburgh, while also being a bit closer to those up north.

"We would love to engage with the likes of Grangemouth RC and Falkirk RC going forward to see how we can base ourselves locally.

"We already held as a governing body our 2023 Mens Premiership Grand Final at Grangemouth and that was a big success.

"Edinburgh Eagles defeated Forth Valley Vikings, who are based at Hillfoots but have a contingent of local players within their ranks.”