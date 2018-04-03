Round The Houses road race in Grangemouth this weekend

This weekend it’s the 52nd running of the annual Round the Houses and Jim Dingwall Memorial 10k

The race starts at 10.30am and for the 11th consecutive year incorporates the Scottish Universities and Colleges Road Race Championships.

Picture Scott Louden.

This year’s race will also be the East of Scotland Championships.

As is fitting for the race which was won by Commonwealth Games Medallist, Ian McCafferty on its first running in 1967, the 10k race has attracted many of Scotland’s top athletes to the fast flat course starting on the track inside Grangemouth Stadium before continuing along the service road parallel to Inchyra Rd, along Bo’ness Rd on to Park Rd then through Zetland Park, across Kingseat Ave Bridge on to the path following Grange Burn to Rannoch Park, crossing the park before turning left on to Beancross Rd then Inchyra Road before turning on to the Service Rd back towards Grangemouth Stadium turning into Inchyra Park then back into the rear gate of Stadium finishing on the 2014 Commonwealth Games track. Hopefully there will be good support from the public, particularly for the local runners many of whom are raising money for charities.

The race organised by Falkirk Victoria Harriers and Falkirk Community Trust will be started by Provost Billy Buchanan following a 2km fun run for young athletes which has entries on the day and starts at 10am.

Anticipated challengers for the male trophy are James Donald, Dundee Hawkhill, fourth in this year’s National Cross Country Championships; Will Mackay, Aberdeen AC, who was sixth in this year’s National Cross Country Championships; Gavin Bryson, John Lenehan and Iain Whitaker Edinburgh AC, Stirling based Cameron Harris, Scott Macauley, Kilbarchan AC and Iain Reid, Cambuslang Harriers. Scottish Students athletes Cameron Young, Edinburgh University and Martin Lynas, Alastair Thurlbeck, Gavyn Chalmers all Glasgow University will be amongst the leaders.

Leading male athletes from host club Falkirk Victoria Harriers are expected to be Barry Paterson, Peter Moffett and Alex Davidson in the contest for the McGinlay Quaich. Lewis Pentecost will warm up for Scotland duty in the London mini marathon by tackling the event for the first time.

The Women’s race has attracted a strong field of Scotland’s top female distance runners with last year’s Winner Fiona Brian Metro Aberdeen, expected to be challenged by Scottish Internationalist Stephanie Pennycook who was second in the National Cross Country Championships at Callendar Park in February. Stephanie will be running for Edinburgh University along with Anna Macfadyen, who was a runner up in the under 20 race at the 2017 Scottish Cross Country Championships. Lothian Running Club’s Jo Williams, sixth in this year’s National Cross Country Championships and a winner of an East of Scotland cross country league this winter is also anticipated to challenge along with Sarah Potter, City of Glasgow in a very competitive race.

Top Falkirk Victoria Harrier athletes Fiona Matheson, winner in 2013 and fresh from setting a new British Record in her age group at last weekend’s Tom Scott 10 miler, Claire Moffett and Triathlete Julie Nimmo should be in the mix with a chance to win the team prize. F.V.H. runner Rebecca Storrie will be representing Stirling University in a strong University field.

Thanks to Life Fit Wellness who will be kept busy by providing a pre and after race massage to the competitors and major Sponsors Behind The Wall, Natural Power, Lucozade, ASDA

and McDonalds.

The 2k Fun Run is back this year but no times will be taken, entries on the day.

