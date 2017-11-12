Players Lounge home of champions

Falkirk pool players made history as they landed the Scottish County Pool Championships Super 15s title in Fife last weekend.

The team, led by national team manager Steven Allison, landed the title ahead of 15 other teams from across Scotland.

As well as top table action, the local side were notable for the family values in the team – Denny’s Alex Lynn and sons Barry and John became the first family of three to form a winning team in the championship.

Falkirk’s squad at Pettycur Bay was exclusively made up from players based at The Players Lounge in Grahams Road, owned by Allison. Ex-district champion Jason Candlish potted the final black in the final win over Kilmarnock.

The manager added: “There were 16 different counties from the likes of Ayr, Dundee, Motherwell, Arbroath.

“We played nine games in total losing only two in the group stage. We beat Kilmarnock in the final 8-5 and have now won this event and the super 11s six out the last 11 times – an unbelievable achievement.”

Allison is also Scotland manager and began the month in Malta overseeing the 2017 nations championships.