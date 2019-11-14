Zack is Central’s TKD golden boy

Central taekwondo’s team of 10 players has just returned from the annual British Championships in Manchester.

And their new champion is Zack Ross (11), from Larbert, who took gold in the final of the Children Male Advanced -48kg division.

Teigan Smith was also a medallist in manchester. Picture: Michael Gillen

Six other Central athletes produced a podium finish, with five players making the final. The team ultimately came away with one gold, four silver and two bronze medals.

Central founder, Eighth Dan Grand Master David Bailey, said: “Under the guidance of club coaches Darren Smith, Asia Bailey and Shona Smith, the team produced excellent results.

“Star of the team is undoubtedly our latest British champion Zack Ross, from Larbert Village Primary, who fought brilliantly to take his gold medal. He’s now earned a place in the club’s legendary Hall of Fame alongside outstanding athletes such as our Jordyn Smith.”

Silver medals also went to Erin Shaw, Neve Hogg, Teigan Smith and Lucas Ballantyne. Bronze were Max Cartwright and Logan Simpson. Alex Hogg, Eleanor Brown and Jake Ross just missed out on medals.