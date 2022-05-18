Young Fury stars make their mark for Scotland

Pictured are Fury's 10 representatives who attended basketball tournament in Dundee

Fury's Emily Dagger, Poppy Duncan and Daisy Lawson produced great performances for Scotland girls team one in their win over Wales and narrow losses to England A and B teams.

In Scotland team two, Kyla Torrance, Bethany Sneddon and Jessica Cram helped beat Wales, although the Scots struggled against the two England sides.

Gavin Black, Adama Hainey and Andrew Henderson were in Scotland boys team one, beating England's team 2 before losing to the England first team then defeating Wales.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland team two, with Fury's Daniel Goacher, struggled against the English sides but also took the win over Wales.

Meanwhile, Fury U14 Scotland star Andrew Henderson was Scotland's representative in this month’s Jr NBA Europe and Middle East Elite four-day basketball camp in Rome.

Sixty of the top U14 boys and girls from across Europe and the Middle East were coached by former NBA and WNBA players, with ex-NBA head coach Ryan Saunders leading the camp.

The focus was on positional skill development, shooting and skills competitions, culminating with three-on-three and five-on-five games.

NBA associate vice president of basketball operations, Europe and Middle East, Neal Meyer, said: “The Junior NBA EME Elite Camp provides a unique and exciting opportunity for these developing players to compete alongside their peers from other countries and learn from established coaches as they advance in their young careers.

“This kind of intensive basketball experience will be invaluable as they embark on the next stage of their basketball development.”

Henderson follows Fury's Andrew Mellville and Harvy Berry, who have been selected for Europe Jr NBA camps in previous years.