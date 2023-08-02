Young bowlers impress for district at Bowls Scotland National Youth Championships

Despite drawing with the winning team and defeating the second-placed team in his round-robin section, Dean O'Raw from Denny bowling club fell two points short from qualifying for the semi-finals of the youth singles. A great achievement, nonetheless, given that he only took up the sport earlier in the year.

Ruthanna Shore and Ross Williams from Stenhousemuir bowling club were equally unlucky in that they, too, fell two points short - despite defeating the eventual winners of the youth pairs competition 11-3.

And the youth triple of Lauren Hunter, Cole Bullard and Logan Craig from Laurieston, Denny and Stenhousemuir bowling clubs respectively (pictured) shared a similar fate - beating their group winners 7-4, but falling short from qualifying by an agonising one point.