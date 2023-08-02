News you can trust since 1845
Young bowlers impress for district at Bowls Scotland National Youth Championships

A group of young bowlers represented the district at the recent National Youth Championships in Ayr.
By Sports Team
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 17:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 17:37 BST

Despite drawing with the winning team and defeating the second-placed team in his round-robin section, Dean O'Raw from Denny bowling club fell two points short from qualifying for the semi-finals of the youth singles. A great achievement, nonetheless, given that he only took up the sport earlier in the year.

Ruthanna Shore and Ross Williams from Stenhousemuir bowling club were equally unlucky in that they, too, fell two points short - despite defeating the eventual winners of the youth pairs competition 11-3.

And the youth triple of Lauren Hunter, Cole Bullard and Logan Craig from Laurieston, Denny and Stenhousemuir bowling clubs respectively (pictured) shared a similar fate - beating their group winners 7-4, but falling short from qualifying by an agonising one point.

That said, the six players did themselves, their clubs and our district proud. And with 19-year-old Emma Mitchell from Gilmerton lifting the Ladies singles, what better incentive to aim higher next season.

