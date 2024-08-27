XV-a-Side: Worrying times for Scottish rugby despite competitive return this weekend

Who is this former Wales and Lions star, pictured centrally in this picture (Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Here is this week’s XV-a-Side column, created in partnership with the charity partner Rugby Memories.

WEEKLY ANSWERS

Last week’s mystery player was Peter Stagg. And it was true - both Hastings brothers made their debuts and won their 50th caps against France at Murrayfield.

NEW SEASON BEGINS

There is a double-header at Sunnyside when Falkirk first XV take on Kirkcaldy in a revamped National League Cup. Falkirk are in a group with Dunfermline, Howe of Fire and Saturday’s opponents, and the other ties are being played in November and December. Kirkcaldy were one of three teams that finished on thirty-one points in National League Two last season, while Falkirk just missed out on promotion again.

There is plenty of local interest in the game on the other pitch where Falkirk second XV play Grangemouth Stags. Last season, it was a case of honours even, with one win apiece. Grangemouth won 71-10 at Glensburgh, but Falkirk won the reverse fixture 19-14 at Sunnyside. Both games start at 3pm. Hopefully the weather will improve, and a good crowd is expected for both games.

Grangemouth Women start a week later when they play Dundee Valkyries at Glensburgh with a 2pm start.

WORRYING TIMES

Anyone watching the enthusiasm shown at club mini and midi sessions must wonder why there is a decline in adult participation. Where does it all break down? Anecdotal evidence would suggest that there are clear factors at play. Many youngsters (and parents) are put off by the vast differences in physique seen in some year-group rugby matches. There is little to be gained in playing games with a massive score difference, where two or three individuals can run through smaller and lighter opponents at will. Is anyone listening at Murrayfield?

3G FAMILY QUIZ

Last week’s answers:

Youth: Edinburgh Accies. Watsonians and Heriots: Berwick: seven teams.

Seniors: Mike Brown: Brian O’Driscoll: Gethin Jenkins.

Veterans: Gordon D’Arcy: Scotland: Matt Williams.

Mastermind: Gordon Brown: Jim Greenwood: Gavin Hastings: Andy Irvine: Ian McGeechan.

This week’s questions:

YOUTH: Who won the first Test between the All Blacks and Argentina this year? Which Scottish club side plays at Netherdale? What are the first names of the two Fagerson brothers who play for Scotland?

SENIOR: Who holds the record for number of appearances in Six Nations with sixty-nine games? Which Irishman scored twenty-six tries in his Six Nations career? Who were the first sponsors of the Six Nations?

VETERANS: Who played twenty-nine times for Scotland and his father had played twelve times for New Zealand? Which Scot was the first British player to captain a Heineken Cup winning team? Who did Scotland beat twice in a week in 1971?

MASTERMIND: From the initial letter can you name these venues in Scotland where Scotland have played England in International matches. R, H, P, I, M.

TRUE OR FALSE: Scotland were the first major rugby international team to undertake an overseas tour?