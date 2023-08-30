XV-A-SIDE: Week two of our column in partnership with Rugby Memories Scotland

LAST WEEK’S ANSWERS

The mystery player was Scott Hastings and both former USA Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton played rugby while they were at college.

“THAT” TACKLE

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MYSTERY PLAYER – Who is this former Scotland player? TRUE OR FALSE – John Ireland played for Ireland and Ken Scotland played for Scotland? (Photo: Submitted)

What a stooshie that was. The “circus” according to Andy Farrell was just that. Forget who it was and what he is. Focus on the tackle. A red card every day of the week.

WORLD CUP PREPARATIONS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having watched the recent Internationals, it is hard to see past New Zealand, South Africa, France, and Ireland as the strongest teams so far. However, the groupings might/ prove crucial, and an outsider might come through. Scotland at 50/1 might be worth a shilling or two. The second half performances against France and Georgia gave glimpses of their potential.

THE WARM-UP GAMES

Some questioned the selection of opponents for the Six Nations teams and the wisdom of playing so many games in such a relatively short space of time. While it gave team coaches a chance to assess current form, the risk of injury was always a factor. Professional Rugby isn’t a game which you can play at “Friendly” pace and take it easy- it’s 100% or nothing. The old cliché is that there are no “easy” games anymore and this was well illustrated by the performances of Fiji, Samoa, and Georgia (at least in the first half). Some key players will miss out on the chance to play in the tournament. What lessons can be taken from these games?

South Africa look fearsome.

New Zealand can be beaten.

Samoa and Fiji could upset the odds.

Do not rule out France.

England look disjointed.

Wales are a Jekyll and Hyde side.

Ireland may not justify the previous hype.

Scotland have a settled squad- at last.

Home advantage could take Les Bleus through.

FALKIRK RUGBY CLUB

The opening league fixture on Saturday sees the local club make the trip down to Dumfries and Galloway to face Newton Stewart in what is sure to be a close match. Last season Newtown Stewart won both matches- 27-9 in Falkirk and 13-5 at Bladnoch Park.

GRANGEMOUTH STAGS RUGBY CLUB

Grangemouth made the short trip across to Tillicoutry to face Hillfoots last Saturday and recorded an impressive 35-5 win. An explosive start saw The Stags race into a 25-0 half-time lead. This Saturday the team take on Carnoustie HSFP at Glensburgh with a 3.00pm start.

BO’NESS RUGBY CLUB

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their league programme starts on September 9th with a home fixture against Waid Academy F.P. Last week’s pre-season friendly game was cancelled.

WOMEN’S RUGBY

Grangemouth Stagettes made a second consecutive trip to Edinburgh and played Corstorphine last Sunday. In an entertaining match, the Stagettes recorded an impressive 45-33 win. This Sunday at 2.00pm they play their first home game of the season against Howe of Fife, who beat Broughton 28-0 in Cupar last Sunday. Should be a tough match.

TRUE OR FALSE