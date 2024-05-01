XV-a-Side: This week's rugby match to remember and 3G family quiz

MYSTERY PLAYER: Who is this former Lions star, pictured here back in 2009? (Photo: Richard Blanshard/Getty Images)

MATCH TO REMEMBER

SCOTLAND 12 WALES 10: Saturday, March 1, 1975 at Murrayfield

Home penalties: Morgan (3); home drop goal: McGeechan.

Away try: Evans; away penalties: Fenwick (2).

For thousands of rugby supporters this would go down as “The Match I Never Saw”. Rugby was hugely popular after the memorable Lions wins of 1971 and 1974 and for the Welsh fans the Scottish trip was considered the best of all. Their star-studded side had seen off France and England and there were hopes of another Grand Slam. It is believed that over 40,000 Welsh fans were in Edinburgh.

The estimated crowd was 104,000 although it looked even bigger than that. Those who didn’t get in headed for the nearby pubs and hotels to see the game on TV, while some crowded round the BBC Outside Broadcast vans where loud speakers had been rigged up to hear Bill McLaren’s commentary.

The game itself wasn’t a classic, and was extremely physical and intense. There wasn’t much in the way of running rugby and all Scotland fans held their breath when Evans scored a try in stoppage time. Martin missed the conversion and Scotland had won. The SRU announced on the following Monday that in future, all Murrayfield matches would be all-ticket.

FALKIRK RUGBY CLUB

Huge congratulations to Falkirk who came back from being two points down at half-time to beat Lasswade 34-21. It was a great advert for the amateur game and Falkirk’s superior fitness proved a key factor in the final stages.

3G FAMILY QUIZ

Last week’s answers...

Youth: France; Doddie Weir Cup; Dan Sheerin (Ireland). Senior: Duncan Hodge; Jonny Wilkinson; France, Scotland and Wales. Veteran: Wales; Colin Meads; Western Samoa.

Mastermind: Twickenham.

This week’s questions...

Youth: Who are the current sponsors of the Six Nations? The 2024 series kicked off on a Friday night. Who were France playing? Who finished as top points scorer with 63 points?

Senior: Which Scot scored three tries in the 2017 Six Nations series? Who became the top international rugby points scorer in 2004 when he reached the 113 points mark? Who captained Scotland when they defeated England 19-13 at Murrayfield in April 2000.

Veteran: In the 1991 Rugby World Cup two players, one French and one Australian, scored six tries. Who were they? Who did Scotland beat 28-6 in the Rugby World Cup quarter-final of 1991? Who scored Scotland’s points in the 1991 semi-final against England?

Mastermind: Which team has won the European Rugby Club Championship on five occasions? Which team has won it four times?

