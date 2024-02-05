XV-a-Side: Talking points from Six Nations' opening round, impressive fundraising and a surprise draw

Duhan van der Merwe of Scotland consoles Nick Tompkins of Wales at full time following the Six Nations match between Wales and Scotland (Photo: Warren Little/Getty Images)

WEEKLY ANSWERS

Last week’s mystery player was Gary Armstrong. And it was false - the referee who sent Colin Meads off in the Scotland v All Blacks game in 1967 was Kevin Kelleher of Ireland. The match had only three minutes left to play, and Meads had already been warned.

TRUE OR FALSE?

Who is this Scotland player whose surname is the name as a Scottish town, pictured back in 1998 during a Scotland Summer Tour outing against Australia Barbarians? (Photo: Jamie McDonald/Allsport via Getty Images)

Offending players are sent to the sinbin for fifteen minutes.

SIX NATIONS

What did we learn about each country from the opening round of Six Nations fixtures?

Scotland are totally unpredictable but hugely entertaining. They need to improve their discipline though.

Italy are getting better all the time. They gave England a real fright.

Wales have some promising youngsters. That fightback was impressive.

England are vulnerable against a speedy attack and are not unbeatable.

France were exposed when they went down to fourteen. That defeat will test their morale.

Ireland are frighteningly good. They looked like potential championship winners.

FALKIRK RUGBY CLUB

Falkirk played the only game in the area and recorded another league win when they saw off Berwick 38-14 to keep their title aspirations alive. The Borders side put up stiff resistance in the opening twenty minutes before the home side piled on the pressure. Their rivals Peebles won 40-29 at Stirling County and it looks like the title race will go down to the wire. Only one point separates the sides and the only possible interloper in the race might be Lasswade who have two games in hand.

Falkirk provided a great example of the true spirit of community rugby with an impressive display of fundraising to support “two of our own” as the programme notes declared. The large crowd eagerly bought up all sorts of home baking and were keen to try their luck on the various stalls. The reason behind the fundraising was moving in the extreme and congratulations are due to all those who rallied round the family.

GRANGEMOUTH STAGS

With apologies to ABBA, “The Winner Takes It All” doesn’t always apply to the annual contest for the Alban Jenkins Shield. Grangemouth and Llandybie fought out a 12-12 draw on Friday afternoon in Carmarthenshire and as the holders, Grangemouth retain the trophy. It is very rarely that the Grangemouth party comes back from Wales without seeing Grangemouth and Wales lose at least one game. They face another long trip up to Lossiemouth on Saturday, February 17 to face the RAF side in the next round of the National Shield.

The seconds have a week off before taking on table-toppers Crieff and Strathearn then also.

BO’NESS RUGBY CLUB

Bo’ness will return to action on Saturday, February 17 when they cross the Forth to face Rosyth Sharks. It will be another tough task for Bo’ness as the Rosyth side are third in the table.

WOMEN’S RUGBY

Grangemouth Women try to progress in the National Shield when they travel through to Glasgow on Sunday to take on Hillhead-Jordanhill’s seconds on Sunday with a 2pm start.

MYSERTY PLAYER