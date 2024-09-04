XV-a-Side: Sunnyside sun as season gets underway with exciting fixture card this weekend

Mystery Player: Who is this Scotland centre, pictured below, who played for Highland, Edinburgh University and Gala? (Photo: Reg Speller/Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Here is this week’s XV-a-Side column, created in partnership with charity Rugby Memories.

SUNSHINE START

Sunnyside lived up to its name with a tremendous opening day. A big crowd gathered to see a derby match between Falkirk and Grangemouth Stags, and a nail-biting cup tie on the main pitch between Falkirk and Kirkcaldy.

The National League cup match finished 39-39 and a last-minute penalty enabled the visitors to share the honours. It was club rugby at its best with attack after attack and fast, open handling with some impressive performances.

Kirkcaldy looked a much better side this season and will prove difficult opponents in National League Division 2. With Dunfermline dropping out of the cup competition, the only other team in Falkirk’s group is Howe of Fife.

Grangemouth had a mixed day, with their firsts losing 38-19 to Falkirk seconds, while their seconds beat Waid Academy FP 46-36 at Glensburgh. Eighty-two points in the first game of the season kept the home crowd interested.

FIXTURE CARD

Falkirk: There is another double-header this Saturday at Sunnyside with the firsts playing Berwick and the seconds playing Panmure. Both matches kick off at 3pm.

Grangemouth Stags: Perthshire are the visitors to Glensburgh for a Caledonian Midlands League match while the Stags’ seconds travel to Broughty Ferry to take on Panmure seconds. The fixture planners might have considered both Panmure teams travelling to Falkirk and Grangemouth on the same day and cutting costs.

Linlithgow: For their first-ever National League match, they travel through to Lanarkshire to take on the Hamilton Bulls. Their league includes Newton Stewart and Moray. Travel costs will be considerable.

Bo’ness: While not participating in the adult league structures, Bo’ness continue to provide opportunities in their youth sections and hopefully their efforts will bear fruit over the coming years. Their community programme is impressive and deserves to succeed.

Grangemouth Women: They start their season this Sunday at Glensburgh with a 2pm kick off against Dundee Valkyries.

3G QUIZ

Our weekly 3G family quiz will now close down until the end of the playing season, and here are the final set of answers.

LAST WEEK

Youth: Argentina: Gala: Zander and Matt.

Seniors: Sergio Parisse of Italy: Brian O’Driscoll: Lloyds TSB.

Veterans: Sean Lineen: Andy Nicol with Bath: England.

Mastermind: Raeburn Place: Hampden Park, Powderhall, Inverleith, Murrayfield.

​Mystery Player: Last week’s Mystery Player was Mervyn Davies.

True or False: It was TRUE - Scotland were the first international side to tour overseas.

WORRYING TIMES

Day one of the new rugby season in Scotland and already there were cancellations due to “insufficient players”.

Kinloss were unable play Highland up in Inverness, and Stirling County seconds were deducted three points for not fulfilling their game against Arbroath.

North of Scotland Police had players on “operational duty” and their case is being referred.

There were signs last season some clubs were in difficulties and late call-offs and appeals for players were common on social media sites.

TEASERS

Mystery Player: Who is this Scotland centre, pictured as the article lead, who played for Highland, Edinburgh University and Gala?

True or False: This player scored after only 13 seconds in a match for Scotland against England?