XV-a-Side: Solid seven for Scotland in our Six Nations report card...

MYSTERY PLAYER: Who is this former Ireland and Lions captain, seen left with mascot (Photo: Getty Images)

Here is this week’s XV-a-Side column, created in partnership with charity Rugby Memories.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WEEKLY ANSWERS

Last week’s Mystery Player was Mike Campbell-Lamerton, and our teaser question is TRUE – he was a colonel in the British Army.

6N ROUND-UP

Italy 17 Ireland 22: Italy emerged from this game with a lot of credit, and came back after injury and indiscipline saw them twice reduced to fourteen players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They played some good running rugby and almost pulled off the shock of the day in the final stages. Ireland scraped home but the win was unconvincing.

France 35 Scotland 16: Yet again Scotland looked capable of a major upset. The power of the French bench proved a deciding factor, but many neutrals admitted that the refereeing team did not help Scotland’s cause.

How Mauvaka was not red carded for his assault on White remains a mystery.

Wales 14 England 68: The English took Wales apart in a clinical display of power rugby. It was a sad day for the Welsh as they looked out of their depth in a game described by one pundit as “men against boys.”

6N REPORT CARD

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wales: Dark days indeed and “tough to watch” as Ken Owens said. Wales looked lost and Warren Gatland alone cannot carry the blame.

There was no pattern, no shape and, most concerningly, no passion and pride in the jersey.

The new coach will have his hands full. 3/10

Italy: Showed some great promise when running with the ball, but failed to match the power of bigger, stronger forwards. 6/10.

Scotland: The enigmatic Scots team were again probably the most entertaining side in the tournament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They could have – and should have - beaten England and gave France a much better game than many had predicted.

The role of gallant, flamboyant losers is all too familiar – even though the team has come on hugely since the days of “feet, Scotland feet.” 7/10.

England: Still too reliant on their big forwards, but they had a good tournament and showed signs that they might be a force again. 7/10

Ireland: The former champions are about to enter a rebuilding phase and will miss the experience of their three retiring players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maybe we have seen the last of the period of Irish domination which has been a pleasure to watch. 7/10

France: Lived up to their pre-season billing and looked good when they combined forward power, resolute defence, and the accustomed French flair. 9/10

FIXTURE CARD

Falkirk firsts are across in Cupar to play Howe of Fife in the National League Cup.

Grangemouth Stags host Dundee 2s in the Caledonia Region League Division 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grangemouth Women make the trip to to Greenock on Sunday to face Wanderers. The game kicks off at 2pm.

Linlithgow firsts have a home tie against Gordonians in the National League Cup.

MYSTERY PLAYER?

Who is this former Ireland and Lions captain?

TRUE OR FALSE?

Our Mystery Player was a scrum half in his playing days?

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.