XV-a-Side rugby column: What did we learn from the latest round of Six Nations fixtures?

Scotland wing Duhan van der Merwe breaks down the wing to score the second Scotland try during the Guinness Six Nations 2024 match between Scotland and England at BT Murrayfield Stadium on February 24, 2024 in Edinburgh, Scotland (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

WEEKLY ANSWERS

Last week’s Mystery Player was Gordon Waddell. And our True or False teaser was FALSE - Iwan Tukalo played for Selkirk rather than Kelso.

FALKIRK RUGBY CLUB

MYSTERY PLAYER: Who is this former Gala and Scotland full back? (Photo: Phil Wilkinson/ELM Archive)

Falkirk have two games left in their quest for promotion out of the National League Division 2.

They play Stirling County at home on Saturday, March 16 and then there is the rearranged game against Lasswade on Saturday, March 30. Rivals Peebles must play Aberdeen Grammar FP.

In the National League Cup, Falkirk have a hard game against Stewartry on Saturday, March 9 down in Newton Stewart with a 3pm start.

Falkirk’s seconds take on Kinross at Home Park this Saturday with a 3pm start.

GRANGEMOUTH STAGS

The Glensburgh side face Moray on Saturday in the next round of the National Shield and a good crowd is expected. Kick-off is at 3pm. In the league, they have to play Kinross at Glensburgh on Saturday, March 9.

BO’NESS RUGBY CLUB

Hopefully the game between Bo’ness and Grangemouth’s seconds at the Recreation Centre will go ahead on Saturday despite the home club’s ongoing accommodation problems.

The club play Strathmore at Inchmacoble Park in Forfar on Saturday, March 9 with a morning set at kick-off at 11.30am.

WOMEN’S RUGBY

The women’s side will be preparing for their match at home to Aberdeenshire Quines on Saturday, March 9.

SIX NATIONS

SCOTLAND again provided thrills galore, and in Duhan van der Merwe have a player of genuine class. Finn Russell gave a master class in place kicking. Given the resources and available player pool, the team is playing well above expectations. A big win in Italy could set up a great finale in Dublin.

ENGLAND yet again failed to live up to the hype. The much-vaunted “Blitz Defence” was exposed as another media illusion.

A country of England’s size should be doing much better, and the obsession with powerful “fit and strong” forwards trying to run through opponents is becoming all too predictable.

IRELAND felt they could have done better after their 31-7 win over Wales and that maybe says it all.

They look very powerful and remain odds-on favourites for the championship.

WALES seem to have unearthed a potential star in young full-back Cameron Willett.

There were flickers of hope in the second half, but this team will need more time to develop.

FRANCE looked rattled by the intensity of the Italian challenge and were lucky to escape with that 13-13 draw.

Not a sentence you would have written a few seasons ago.

ITALY showed just how much they have progressed, and you had to feel for Paolo Garbisi when that last minute kick struck the post.

Their last game in Cardiff might prove crucial.

Italy’s under-20s side beat France 23-20 in Beziers on Friday night and gave hope for a brighter future.

It was also great to see an Italian referee take charge of a Six Nations match for the first time.

TRUE OR FALSE?

The Barbarians play in black and white hooped jerseys, black shorts and black socks?

MYSTERY PLAYER?