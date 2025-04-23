XV-a-Side rugby column: Third time is not lucky for Grangemouth Stags’ 2s

MYSTERY PLAYER?: Who is this ex-Scotland lock in action? (Photo: Getty Images)

Here’s this week’s XV-a-Side column, created in partnership with charity Rugby Memories Scotland.

WEEKLY ANSWERS

Last week’s mystery player was Sid Going. And it was TRUE. He was an ordained bishop in the Mormon Church.

COME IN NO 10

With Johnny Sexton now in the Lions coaching team there is feverish speculation over who will be the first choice No 10. There is history in this one and Finn Russell, Marcus Smith, Sam Prendergast, and Owen Farrell cannot all go.

IF AT FIRST…

The frustrations with the current league structures were illustrated last Saturday when Grangemouth 2s went without a match. Perthshire 2s failed to fulfil the fixture for the third time this season and had already been docked ten points for this breach of rules. The game had been scheduled for November 9th, then March 29th without taking place. Previous reasons were given as “insufficient players away.” This time the reason given was “other.” Back in the day, teams would have travelled with less than fifteen players and borrowed from their opponent’s squad.

3G FAMILY QUIZ

Last week’s answers:

First generation: Gavin Hastings. Second generation: Gordon Bulloch, Simon Taylor, and Chris Cusiter. Third generation: Duhan van der Merwe. Mastermind: Jonah Lomu scored seven to Gareth Edwards’ six.

This week’s questions:

First generation (1970-1999): Which Ireland player finished as top scorer on the 1980 Lions tour? Second generation (2000-2020): Who did Italy play (and beat) in their first ever Six Nations game in 2000? Third generation (2020-2025): Which Scottish backs were on the 2021 Lions tour? Their initials are AP, FR, CH, DvdM and SH. Mastermind: Who was the first foreigner to coach the Scotland team?

A HUNDRED UP

Question. When was the last 0-0 draw in a first-tier international match? Answer – January 18th, 1964, Scotland 0 New Zealand 0. It was a cold January when the all-conquering All Blacks faced Scotland trying to complete a Grand Slam of victories, having already beaten England, Ireland, and Wales. They were a formidable side and included stars such as Mac Herewini, Wilson Whineray, Brian Lochore, Colin Meads, and the seventeen-stone full-back Don Clarke. The lighter Scottish forwards excelled in the loose and caused the visiting team no end of problems. At stand-off, Gregor Sharp controlled play for Scotland and the astute kicking forced the stronger All Blacks to back pedal on several occasions. The star of the match was Scotland full-back Stuart Wilson who fielded every high ball punted in his direction and could turn defence into attack. The wingers were left with little to do and must have been on the verge of hypothermia. With seconds left for play, Clarke sent up a massive high ball and all of Murrayfield held its breath, as he chased his own kick. Wilson gathered cleanly and played the ball out to ensure the draw. Clarke had missed five of his penalty attempts - unbelievable for a player of his reputation.

MYSTERY PLAYER?

TRUE OR FALSE?

The mystery player was a qualified doctor?