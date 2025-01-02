XV-a-Side rugby column: Seven Scotland stars on cusp of Lions’ call this summer

MYSTERY PLAYER: Who is this former Scottish British & Irish Lion? (Photo: Adrian Murrell/Getty Images)

Here is the first XV-a-Side column of 2025, created in partnership with charity Rugby Memories Scotland.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WEEKLY ANSWERS

Last week’s Mystery Player was Roy Laidlaw. Last week’s True or False was FALSE. Kenny Logan actually played for Wasps, not Saracens.

LIONS FEVER

According to the Opta Index, which analysed performances from the Autumn Internationals, there could be SEVEN Scottish stars in the starting XV for Australia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Can you guess who is set to be included in Andy Farrell’s British & Irish Lion side come the summer?

LOOKING BACK

This time we look back at the Five Nations tournament of 1975.Scotland opened brightly with a 20-13 win over Ireland, who were winners from 1974, at Murrayfield.

Two tries from Steele and Renwick along with Irvine’s place-kicking set up the win, but an unusual feature of the game was the two drop goals from the half-backs Morgan and McGeechan. Scotland lost narrowly in Paris, going down 10-9.

The game against Wales was played at Murrayfield on St David’s Day in front of a 104,000 crowd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland won 12-10 with three Morgan penalties added to a drop goal by McGeechan.

The final game at Twickenham was a poor one and the mood matched the dull wet weather. England won 7-6 to deny Scotland the Triple Crown.

The home side had lost all their fixtures and looked to be heading for the Wooden Spoon.

Scotland had been denied a Triple Crown by England for the fourth time since the war.

A TALE OF TWO CITIES

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glasgow seemed on course for a record score against Edinburgh in front of over 28,000 supporters at Hampden and their five tries left their opponents reeling.

The late rally by Edinburgh, when the home side seemed to ease off a bit, made the score look more respectable, but there was no doubting Warriors’ superiority.

The return leg last Saturday was far less exciting, and while Edinburgh won the match 10-7, the 1872 Cup remains with their city rivals.

The record Edinburgh crowd of 40,063 shows there is a market for the club game during a holiday period, especially with no competition from the local professional football clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh deserved their win which was built on solid defence and a determination to avoid another humiliation.

LONDON BUSES?

You wait for an executive resignation and then they start coming in thick and fast. In Wales, Warren Gatland kept his job - for now - and the executive director of rugby Nigel Walker resigned. The WRU claimed Walker was not a scapegoat.

The blazers instead decided to “challenge their current highly experienced and decorated head coach (Gatland) to change Wales’s fortunes on the pitch.” They needed costly consultants to help them reach that stunning conclusion.

Meanwhile over at Twickenham, RFU chair Tom Ilube stepped down over the furore surrounding Bonusgate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ilube’s departure might have avoided a full-scale riot among member clubs and Sir Bill Beaumont moved into the hot seat on a temporary basis at least. Light the blue touch paper and retire?

FIXTURE CARD

There are no league games this week.

TRUE OR FALSE

Scotland were Italy’s first ever opponents in the Six Nations tournament?