XV-a-Side rugby column: Scotland Women deserve deals to build on World Cup showing

Here is this week’s XV-a-Side column, created in partnership with Rugby Memories.

WEEKLY TEASERS

Last week’s Mystery Player was Ronnie Dawson. And it was TRUE – he was Ireland’s first coach.

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP

MYSTERY PLAYER: Who is this former Lions ace? (Photo by Wackett/Daily Express/Getty Images)

Congratulations to Rachel Malcolm who captained her country for the 53rd time to set a national record for leading any Scotland rugby side.

The odds were heavily stacked against the Scots, and they had not beaten England since 1999.

The gulf between the two sides was obvious. Scotland fought bravely but were outmatched.

They did well to get as far as they did given the pre-tournament chaos and these girls deserve contracts from Scottish Rugby.

They showed in flashes that they have talent and ability, but they need support.

Only 15 are staying on central contracts and that is not the way to build on their achievements in this tournament.

RED BULL MADNESS

Last Friday night at a rain-swept Kingston Park saw Newcastle Red Bulls start their new era with a 26-14 win over Harlequins.

It was, as expected, a two-hour advert for the energy drinks firm from the moment the TV pundits arrived in a vehicle splattered in Red Bull livery.

Giant cans of “product” were everywhere and the who affair left diehards wondering what had happened to their sport.

WORLDWIDE APPEAL?

Talking of circuses. Will R 360 ever get off the ground? Can rugby become a major sport in the Americas and Asia?

The plans to stage R 360 games between April and June and then August to September would play havoc with the established rugby calendar and would leave World Rugby with a major headache.

The three tiers of the game – International, Club and Community – could be shattered if it succeeds.

Will it be attractive to younger players or could it prove a last hurrah for fading stars? Will we huddle round our TV sets at 3am to see The Galaxy Giants play the Northern Nomads?

Or could we see an ABBA Voyager-style hologram game featuring all the greatest-ever players from the history of the game? Now that is a challenge.

RECENT RESULTS

It was a good week for the local teams, and they certainly produced some exciting rugby. Falkirk 1s were down in Peebles and came away with a 29-26 win.

Grangemouth 1s faced unbeaten Perthshire and won 27-14 to move into top spot. The Stags 2s were without a game as Perthshire 2s were unable to field a side and the game has been rearranged for Saturday, November 1.

Linlithgow 1s beat Ellon 34-26 in another keenly contested game.

FIXTURE CARD

Falkirk 1s are at home to Newton Stewart. The 2s are without a fixture. None of the Grangemouth sides are in action this weekend.

Linlithgow 1s play bottom side Moray at home with their 2s away to GHK 2s.

MYSTERY PLAYER?

Who is this former Lions ace, seen above? (Photo: Getty Images)

TRUE OR FALSE?

Our Mystery Player, seen above, played in the famous Barbarians side that beat the All Blacks in Cardiff in 1973?