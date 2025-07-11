XV-a-Side rugby column: Scotland edge Maori All Blacks in tight opener
LION IN WAIT?
While debating the pros and cons of Farrell Sr. calling up Farrell Jr. one cynic remarked: “I knew it was going to happen eventually. He’s going out as cover for tight head prop.”
A MIXED BAG
The Queensland Reds game followed the familiar pattern of earlier games. The second half performance ensured a big score, but concealed some flaws, especially with the handling. The loss of Elliot Daily with a broken arm was a big blow but the performances of Jac Morgan and captain Maro Itoje were outstanding.
Match rating: 8. Team rating: 8. Opposition: 7. Best Lion: Maro Itoje.
Saturday’s game against the Waratahs by contrast was worrying for Lions supporters. The team made heavy weather of seeing off a spirited challenge, and too many players had an off day. The handling was poor and there seemed little pattern to the play. Scotland’s Scott Cummings was a late call-up, and he did his chances a power of good.
Huw Jones looked impressive with two well-taken tries. Waratahs were under strength, but they so nearly caused a real upset. Andy Farrell’s expression at the end said it all. Not a good performance by any standards. Must do better.
Match rating: 6. Team rating: 6. Opposition: 6. Best Lion: Alex Mitchell.
WINNING START
With a 24-12 half time advantage, Scotland looked on course for a win in their first visit to New Zealand in 25 years. The determined Maoris fought back tenaciously and provided a stirring second half which had a nail-biting finish. With 85 minutes on the clock Scotland defended as though their lives depended on it and held out for a good win.
With both sides scoring four tries, it was a great game to watch, and the Scots could not have asked for a tougher opening to their tour. They had to survive 28 phases in defence with a man down in the closing minutes and showed their durability and determination.
3G FAMILY QUIZ
Last week’s answers:
First generation: Scotland’s six Lions were Alan Tait, Gregor Townsend,Tom Smith, Doddie Weir, Rob Wainwright and Tony Stanger. Second generation: George Ford (75 points), Jonathan Joseph (4 tries) and England. Third generation: Louis Rees-Zammit. Mastermind: The Maori All Blacks, Fiji and Samoa.
This week’s questions:
First generation (1970-1999): Which two West of Scotland players were in the 1974 Lions tour to South Africa? Second generation (2000-2020): Three Scots were in the initial 2005 Lions squad to New Zealand, and one was called up as a replacement. Their initials are GB, ST, CC and JW. Who are they? Third generation (2020-2025): Which two Edinburgh players are in the current Lions squad in Australia? Mastermind: Can you list the top five clubs in order from last season’s French Top 14? The initials are: T, B, T, B and C.
TRUE OR FALSE?
Our mystery player, seen in the above picture, attended Falkirk High School as a youngster?