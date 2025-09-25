XV-a-Side rugby column: National Shield shame as latest Russell brother plays for Falkirk

Here is this week’s XV-a-Side column, created in partnership with Rugby Memories.

WEEKLY ANSWERS

Last week’s mystery player was Ray McLoughlin. And it was TRUE – he was a member of that famous Baa-Baas side along with Scotland’s Sandy Carmichael and both got some measure of revenge for their experiences in the infamous “Battle of Canterbury” on the Lions tour of New Zealand in 1971.

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP

Archie Russell (Photo: Gordon Honeyman)

England, France, Canada, and New Zealand made the last four and you could have predicted that a year ago. What you could not have predicted that in these days of professionalism a fairytale could emerge. Well done to the Canadians who raised £530,000 to fund their “Mission Win Rugby World Cup.” They face tournament favourites England this weekend and who would bet against them achieving just that? In front of a partisan crowd of 82,000 at Twickenham, it is a tall order, but France showed that England can be vulnerable.

SHIELD SHAME...

Last Saturday saw the first round of the men’s National Shield which ends up with a Murrayfield appearance for successful teams on Silver Saturday. Well, that was supposed to be the script. By Friday, there had been a flurry of withdrawals from the competition. The teams who pulled out were Panmure, Cumbernauld, Forrester, Mid Argyll, Irvine, Uddingston, Cumnock and Blairgowrie. There is a major problem here that surely deserves attention by those running the game. Is there a reason for this lack of enthusiasm for that specific competition or does it go deeper than that? Traditionally, teams from farming areas used to struggle at lambing time or at harvest time. Others relied on recruiting players from nearby universities colleges or military bases. Travel costs are increasingly putting pressure on the budgets of amateur clubs, yet some of the fixtures involved last week were between teams that were not too far apart geographically.

RECENT RESULTS

Falkirk 1s faced Newton Stewart at Horne Park and lost 29-21 to the Wigtownshire side who move into second place in the table.

Despite losing out over the weekend, the club did have something to celebrate with Archie Russell making his debut for the firsts in at outside centre.

And his start marks a third Russell brother playing for Falkirk, with older sibling Harry coming off the bench to make a big impact.

Scotland star and Lions ace Finn makes up that trio – having turned out for the Sunnyside outfit in 2011 before eventually moving on to Ayr and Glasgow Warriors.

The club also received a special plaque from Lions’ sponsors Howden commemorating Falkirk’s role as a club of origin for fly-half Finn, who stars for Bath.

None of the Grangemouth sides were in action, after the withdrawal of Blairgowrie from the National Shield. The Glensburgh side will progress to the next round.

Linlithgow 1s played bottom side Moray at home and won 40-0. Their 2s went down 28-0 to GHK 2s.

FIXTURE CARD

There is a shortage of rugby action this Saturday with Grangemouth 2s at home to Waid Academy FP the only fixture we know of. Okay… it is the final of the Women’s Rugby Cup, buy why leave the clubs with another blank Saturday?

JOHN BEATTIE

If you have a space in your rugby diary, who not go along to Linlithgow Rugby Memories on Monday, October 27 at 10.30am in their clubhouse when the guest speaker is the former Scotland and Lions player John Beattie.

He is well known for his career in broadcasting and is always entertaining.