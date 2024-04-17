XV-a-Side rugby column: Murrayfield cup final spot up for grabs for Falkirk this weekend
WEEKLY ANSWERS
Last week’s Mystery Player was Ken Scotland, the former Scotland and Lions full-back. Last week’s True or False was TRUE. Martin Johnson did captain the Lions on two occasions.
FALKIRK RFC
Falkirk will meet Newton Stewart at Sunnyside this Saturday at 3pm in the semi-final of the National League Cup. In the other quarter-final tie, Lasswade beat Stirling County 35-7 and they will now play Allan Glen’s. The final is scheduled for Murrayfield on Saturday, April 27 with a 1.45pm kick-off time. Falkirk still have to play Stirling County in their last remaining league fixture.
LINLITHGOW RFC
Saturday, May 25 is a day to be heading through to Linlithgow where a rugby and real ale festival is being held. Games for all ages are being staged, including a walking rugby session. The organisers are hoping for a good crowd and some sunny weather.
GRANGEMOUTH RFC
Building works are progressing on the new Reminiscence Centre at Grangemouth and it is hoped to have the facility opened for the first sessions at the end of May.
WOMEN’S SIX NATIONS
Scotland were soundly beaten 46-0 by the favourites England at a packed Hive Stadium in Edinburgh last Saturday. Eight tries and three conversions gave the visitors the win, despite playing with 14 players for the final 26 minutes after the dismissal of Amy Cokayne. Results have gone as anticipated considering the lengthy-pro status of England and France.
3G SUMMER QUIZ
Now that the local teams have completed their fixtures, except for Falkirk, we are running a weekly quiz throughout the close season for three generations of rugby fans. The youth section will have questions on recent seasons, while the seniors will cover the professional era from 2000 onwards. Finally, the veterans section will look at rugby since the 1970s. There will be one question that will be for the rugby masterminds - regardless of age and experience.
Youth Section
1. Which country plays at the Aviva Stadium?
2. Which is the most northern rugby club in Scotland?
3. Which two teams did Scotland play at Murrayfield in the Six Nations this year?
Seniors Section
1. Who won the first two Six Nations tournaments?
2. Which English side did French forward Sebastien Chabal play with from 2004 to 2009?
3. Which NFL side has former Welsh winger Louis Rees-Zammit had trials with?
Veterans Section
1. Who was the only Scottish player in the Barbarians team that beat the All Blacks in 1973 in Cardiff?
2. Who has more Scotland caps- Scott Hastings or his brother Gavin?
3. Who captained the Scotland Grand Slam winning team of 1984?
Mastermind Question
Name the three French clubs that Gregor Townsend played with?
TRUE OR FALSE?
The Calcutta Cup is made from melted down silver threepenny pieces?
MYSTERY PLAYER
Who is this Scotland and British Lions forward? See article’s picture.