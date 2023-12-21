One member of a group had been working at the former BP refinery in Llandarcy, Wales and managed to get tickets for the Barbarians game against the All Blacks at Cardiff Arms Park in January 1973. All the others in the group had seen the game on BBC TV. There was a lively discussion of the game including the sensational opening try scored by Gareth Edwards. Some of the recall was spectacular, given that we were talking about a match from almost fifty years ago – at that time. Names were bandied about as to who had been involved in the move that led to the try. Some were completely accurate while others were close, naming players in the team but not involved in that particular move. As an “experiment” we played a DVD of the try but turned the sound off. The group were asked if they could combine to provide the commentary. Amazingly, they managed to get every player correct- except one. This was perfectly permissible as they struggled to name the one player in the Barbarians side who was not an international at that time. One member of the group said,” I remember watching that on TV – it was a great BBC commentary – Bill McLaren at his best.” As quick as a flash, his friend chipped in,” No you didn’t, it was Cliff Morgan who was the commentator – Bill was taken ill on the morning of the match.” The power of a visual trigger to aid recall was never better illustrated. (How well do you recall the players who participated in the move that led to “That Try? (Here are the initial letters of their surnames - B.W.P.D.D.Q.E.)