XV-a-Side rugby column: Let it pour... rain slashes several rugby fixtures

Here is this week’s rugby column, in partnership with Rugby Memories Scotland.

Who is this former Ireland and Lions star pictured in 1966? (Photo: Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

WEEKLY ANSWERS

Last week’s mystery player was J.P.R. Williams. And it was true - Sandy Carmichael took part on the Highland Games circuits and tackled both events. For a prop, he was very fast and if you look at the amazing move that led to the iconic Barbarians try against the All Blacks you would see that Tom David had two options for the final pass: Gareth Edwards or Sandy Carmichael.

LET IT POUR

The forecasters were right and this time it was rain that put paid to several fixtures.

FALKIRK RUGBY CLUB

All eyes were on the top of the table clash at The Gytes and Peebles leap-frogged Falkirk to move to the top of the table. This week’s game between Lasswade and Peebles could be significant. The seconds lost 30-26 in a close game against title-chasing Dundee seconds.

GRANGEMOUTH STAGS

The Glensburgh pitches suffered from the continuous downpour and the Kinross match was called off. The seconds were also without a game.

WOMEN’S RUGBY

Grangemouth women recorded a narrow 15-12 win against Crusaders, who were above them in the league.

BO’NESS RUGBY CLUB

There was no chance for The Rhinos to add to their points tally but Bannockburn’s 111-12 win over Waid emphasised how well the Bo’ness side had done to keep them to a margin of 26 points a few weeks ago.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Falkirk are at home to Gordonians and will hope to get their title challenge back on the rails. The game between Lasswade and Peebles means that at least one of their challengers will drop points.

The seconds are away to Carnoustie. Grangemouth are at home to Panmure, with their seconds entertaining Strathmore.

Bo’ness take on Crieff and Strathearn, with Grangemouth women facing Dundee Valkyries.

RUGBY MEMORIES

The stories in the groups invariably include accounts of memorable internationals both at Murrayfield Stadium and other venues.

One man described in great detail his experiences of watching Scotland nearly win at Twickenham in 1965 and prefaced his story by reminding “younger” colleagues that low-scoring results were not uncommon in those days. Scotland were leading 3-0 going into the last minute of the game thanks to a Chisholm dropped goal.

Our man watched in dismay as the England winger Hancock got the ball inside his own 25-yard line and took off down the left touchline. A hand-off and a change of pace left three Scotland defenders trailing and he scored a try.

He swore blind that Hancock had stepped over the touchline before he scored. We got the newsreel footage of the try and he was delighted to be proved right. Hancock had crossed the touchline not once, but twice. Where’s the TMO when you needed one, he asked in well-remembered indignation.

