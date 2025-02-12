XV-a-Side rugby column: Lengthy trip in National Shield for the Stagettes

MYSTERY PLAYER: Who is this former Wales and Lions forward? (Photo: Adrian Murrell/Allsport/Getty Images)

Here is this week’s XV-a-Side column, created in partnership with charity Rugby Memories Scotland.

WEEKLY ANSWERS

Last week’s Mystery Player was England’s John Pullin. Last week’s True or False

was TRUE. John Pullin was on winning sides against the All Blacks with England,

he Barbarians, and the British and Irish Lions.

SIX NATIONS

Italy 22 Wales 15: Wales plummeted to 12th place in the World Rankings, their

lowest ever, after a fourteenth successive defeat. Italy finished with thirteen

players on the park and only a late penalty try for the visitors gave the final

score a veneer of respectability. Wales looked a sorry outfit, and their morale

must be at rock bottom.

England 26 France 25: For an hour this was a dreadful game, and it confirmed

the view that France do not like playing in wet conditions. There were so many

French handling errors that it was hard to imagine that these were the title

favourites. England suddenly realised that they could run with the ball and the

final ten minutes produced a great finale with the lead changing hands every

other minute.

Scotland 18 Ireland 32: Scotland were lucky to be only twelve points down

after a calamitous opening half. One disaster after another left the Scots with a

mountain to climb against one of the best teams in the world. However, they

never gave up and fought bravely, but there were far too many basic errors.

6N ANSWERS

ENGLAND: a. Ben Youngs. b. Four. c. Australia. d. Jonny Wilkinson. e. Rory Underwood.

6N QUIZ

FRANCE: a. How many Grand Slams have France won – 5,10 or 15? b. Who is their top try scorer with thirty-eight tries? c. Who were their first ever international opponents? d. How many Rugby World Cup Finals have they played in? e. Who do France play for the Dave Gallaher Trophy?

TRUE OR FALSE?

Our MSYERY PLAYER played for the Lions before he played for Wales?

FIXTURE CARD

Falkirk are up in Aberdeen to take on Gordonians. Grangemouth Stags Seconds

play Dundee Medics in Dundee. The Grangemouth Women’s side face a long trip down to Stranraer to play Wigtownshire in the National Shield and will have been boosted by that impressive win over West of Scotland. Aberdeenshire Quines are the fourth team in their qualifying group.

Linlithgow are at home to Greenock Wanderers, while their Seconds are in Edinburgh to take on Boroughmuir Thirds. All fixtures have a 2pm start time.

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS

Falkirk were back in National League action and recorded a 36-17 win over Newton Stewart. The Seconds went down 39-3 in a rescheduled fixture against Blairgowrie.

Grangemouth Firsts were left disappointed yet again when Dundee Rugby Seconds failed to raise a team. The Seconds lost 38-33 in an end-to-end encounter with Rosyth Sharks.

Linlithgow Firsts were very convincing winners against North Berwick in an impressive 75-10 win.