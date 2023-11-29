XV-a-Side rugby column: Legendary Hugh Dan has hung up his microphone

MYSTERY MAN: Who is this ex-Scotland ace? TRUE OR FALSE: Gareth Edwards was the first Welsh player to win 100 caps for his country?

THE GAELIC VOICE

Congratulations to Hugh Dan McLennan who has finally hung up his microphone as a rugby commentator for BBC ALBA. Although a Shinty historian at heart, Hugh Dan has been the regular man at the mike at Scottish games and his last match was the Super Six encounter between Ayr and Stirling.

He has also been involved at Glasgow Warriors and he will be missed by all who follow the game especially in the Gaelic heartlands.

On a personal note, he has been the inspiration behind our Shinty Memories project and his fantastic archive has been a valuable source of inspiration for the members of the groups.

GRANGEMOUTH STAGS

Grangemouth were up in Dundee, and they too were involved in a match to remember with 90 points scored. The strong Dundee side eventually won 50-40 but the Stags side emerged with a lot of credit. The seconds lost heavily to Rosyth Sharks at Glensburgh, going down 68-5.

FALKIRK RUGBY CLUB

Instead of a trip to Aberdeen, Falkirk played a rearranged game against Stewart’s -Melville and a 52-10 win saw them regain top spot in the league table. The second XV went down by the odd point in a real thriller in Tillicoultry.

BO’NESS RUGBY CLUB

Bo’ness faced title-chasing Bannockburn at home and again showed signs of some improvement but eventually went down 40-14.

WOMEN’S RUGBY

Grangemouth Women entertained Kelso at Glensburgh in their last home league game and won 25-12.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Falkirk face Berwick with their second team also at home to Kinross. Grangemouth have a blank Saturday and the seconds are away to table-toppers Crieff and Strathearn. Bo’ness are away to Rosyth while the Grangemouth women face Valkyries.

RUGBY MEMORIES