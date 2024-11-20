XV-a-Side rugby column: is our club game being neglected in Scotland?

Who is this former Scotland number eight, seen to the left of a French opponent? (Photo: AFP via Getty Images))

Here is this week’s XV-a-Side column, created in partnership with charity Rugby Memories Scotland.

WEEKLY ANSWERS

Last week’s mystery player was Mark Ella and the True or False teaser was TRUE. Elvis Vermeulen scored the try.

RECENT RESULTS

Grangemouth Women are in third place after their 19-12 win over Strathmore on Sunday afternoon.

Falkirk Women hosted Strathendrick in a Women’s East/Midlands Aspiring League development game due to the visitors lacking players.

INTERNATIONALS

The penultimate round of the Autumn Series produced the proverbial mixed bag of results.

Argentina gave Ireland a real fright with their late rally to add to the concerns of the home crowd that the team was not firing on all cylinders.

Scotland and Portugal served up an eighty-points thriller at Murrayfield and the visitors rallied well after a nightmare start when it looked as though Scotland would run up a cricket score.

There was much to admire in Portugal’s play and Scotland’s fringe players certainly knew they had been in a game.

England lost again but Marcus Smith showed that he is their main flair player in a side badly in need of a Plan B. South Africa look a formidable team.

France recovered from 17-10 down at the interval to beat The All Blacks in a nail-biting encounter in the Stade de France.

Wales were well beaten 52-20 by an improving Australian side and the empty seats and boos at the finish told their own story. Eleven games without a win was hard to take.

Italy almost came a cropper against an impressive Georgia but won 20-17 after being 17-6 down at half time.

Portugal and Georgia showed that a second tier of the Six Nations might be a realistic possibility soon.

CROSS CODE FUTURE

A couple of years ago, Ireland and Lions wing forward Fergus Slattery proposed a division between amateur and professional rugby and forecast a merger between professional Rugby League and professional Rugby Union. This would return club rugby to an all-amateur status.

On Sunday, an experimental match was played to raise funds for MND where the two codes merged to form a hybrid form of rugby. In truth, the merger of the two professional forms of the game could provide an answer to several problems which need to be resolved. In Scotland, the focus on the two professional rugby teams has led to a perception that the club game is being neglected.

FIXTURE CARD

Falkirk Firsts go across the border to face Berwick, while their seconds are in Broughty Ferry to play Panmure.

Grangemouth Firsts are away to Perthshire and the Seconds are without a league game.

Linlithgow Firsts are at home to Hamilton Bulls who will be trying to avenge their earlier league defeat by The Reds. The Seconds play Heriots also at home in a league match.

There are no women’s matches scheduled for this weekend.

Scotland complete their Autumn Series when they face The Wallabies at Murrayfield with a 13.40 start time.

TRUE OR FALSE

England v Scotland is the most played international rugby fixture.