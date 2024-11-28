XV-a-Side rugby column: Grangemouth Stags open new Reminiscence Centre

MYSTERY PLAYER: Who is this revered former Welsh scrum-half ace? (Photo: Tony Evans/Getty Images)

Here is this week’s XV-a-Side column, created in partnership with Rugby Memories Scotland.

WEEKLY ANSWERS

Last week’s Mystery Player was Peter Brown. Last week’s True or False was FALSE. Australia v New Zealand is the most played international match.

RECENT RESULTS

The weather played havoc with fixtures last Saturday with all scheduled games involving local sides being postponed. Thankfully, decisions were made in plenty of time to avoid unnecessary travel.

THE WAY WE WERE

Congratulations to Grangemouth Stags on the opening of their impressive Reminiscence Centre which will provide an excellent location for recalling the olden days and taking a trip down Memory Lane.

The resources cater for a wide range of interests - sports, local history, cinema and TV and of course rugby.

A TRYING TIME

One delightful story emerged of a local player taking off on a mazy run before touching down. As he ran back towards his team-mates, he was surprised, and not a little disappointed, at the lack of congratulations from his colleagues.

Then it was pointed out to him that he had in fact touched down behind what was then known as the 25-yard-line. Laughter all around from both sides.

INTERNATIONALS

England’s final match of the series was against an inexperienced Japan side- and it showed. The final score of 59-14 was predictable.

Scotland’s Hollie Davidson refereed Ireland’s game against Fiji and the Irish seemed to be back on track against a tiring Fijian side whose discipline let them down badly.

Scotland faced a vastly improving Australia team and played some exciting rugby to win 27-13. They needed a win to convince the doubters, and they did it in style.

Wales were steamrollered by the power and might of the South Africans and lost 45-12 to set an unwelcome record of having the worst year in the entire history of the national side.

Italy did well against a sluggish All Blacks side and went down 29-11 which was a much better result than many had predicted.

France looked to be heading for a big win when they led Argentina 30-9 at half time.

The improving Pumas really rattled Les Bleus when they came back to close the gap to 37-23.

It looks like we are set for an intriguing Six Nations tournament.

FIXTURE CARD

Falkirk firsts play Kirkcaldy at Horne Park and will be looking to get their title challenge back on track. The corresponding fixture back in September saw the Fife side edge home 41-40 in a real thriller.

Grangemouth firsts will have another attempt to fulfil the game against league leaders Perthshire up in the North Inch.

Linlithgow firsts are away to Ardrossan, while their seconds are playing Preston Lodge in Prestonpans.

Grangemouth women are in Edinburgh on Sunday to take on current league leaders Broughton. Falkirk women are scheduled to play Gala women down in the borders.

MYSTERY PLAYER

Who is the player making the dive pass?

TRUE OR FALSE

In the past, Scotland players were given one jersey which had to last them for their entire playing career?