Here is this week’s XV-a-Side column, created in partnership with Rugby Memories.

MYSTERY PLAYER

Last week’s Mystery Player was Huw Jones.

WANNABES

MYSTERY PLAYER: Who is this ex-Scotland scrum-half? (Photo: Ross Kinnair/Allsport/Getty Images)

South Africa v Australia from last Saturday is a must watch on YouTube. The Australians were unrecognisable from the team that lost the series to the Lions, and they gave the Springboks the shock of their lives. From trailing 22-0 down, they played some superb rugby to win 38-22 in their first win at Ellis Park since 1963. What really matters most to Australia- a Lions tour or the Rugby Championship?

BULLISH FALCONS

Look at the events unfolding at (what was) Kingston Park, the home of (the team once known as) Newcastle Falcons. Red Bull has given the club wings, and it is a “brilliant signal” according to Simon Massie-Taylor CEO of (what was) Premiership Rugby. Newcastle finished bottom of the league in each of the past three seasons and Red Bull have bought out the previous owners and taken on their massive debts. How long before we see an influx of overseas players, a massive marketing campaign and a renaming to RB Newcastle?

DÉJÀ VU?

The return of Louis Rees-Zammit has certainly lifted the profile, not to mention the marketing and sponsorship opportunities, for the beleaguered Welsh Rugby Union. Memories of the Mo Johnston move to Rangers when everyone expected a return to Celtic came flooding back. A player who was given his start as a teenager by Gloucester is rumoured to be moving to Bristol. Stand by for LRZ (another marketing irritant) to be all over adverts for everything from electric shavers to energy drinks. Two words of warning that might help the prodigal son – Gavin and Henson. Currently running The Fox pub in St. Brides Major and most recently turning out for Pencoed RFC in Bridgend in WRU Division Three South West.

RESULTS

Grangemouth Ladies were the first local team in league action when they beat Howe Harlequins 33-7 at Glensburgh. The teams deserve great credit for serving up such an entertaining and exciting match in sweltering heat.

3G FAMILY QUIZ

Last week’s answers:

First generation: Fiji. Second generation: Ryan Grant, Sean Maitland, and Stuart Hogg. Third generation: Glasgow Hawks, Selkirk, Hawick, and Kelso. Mastermind: 67,000 - Murrayfield: 52,000 - Aviva Dublin. 82,000 - Twickenham: 70,000 – Stadio Olimpico, Rome: 74,000 - Principality Cardiff: 81,000 - Stade de France.

This week’s questions:

First generation (1970-1999): Which Scot scored a try against all the other countries in the Five Nations tournament of 1999? Second generation (2000-2020) In the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, which Welshman was top try scorer with four tries? Third generation (2020-2025): Where do Highland Rugby Club play their home fixtures? Mastermind: Can you identify the top five points scorers in the 2020 Six Nations from their initials - RM 57, JS 51, DB 49,OF 48, AH 41?

MYSTERY PLAYER

Who is this former Scotland scrum-half? TRUE OR FALSE? Our Mystery Player was the first man to captain a British side to win a European trophy in 1998?