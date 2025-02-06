XV-a-Side rugby column: Grangemouth Ladies impress in Shield success at Glensburgh

MYSTERY PLAYER: Who is ex-England and Lions ace? (Photo: Reg Speller/Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Here is this week’s XV-a-Side column, created in partnership with charity Rugby Memories Scotland.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WEEKLY ANSWERS

Last week’s Mystery Player was France’s Jean Pierre Rives.

Last week’s True or False was TRUE. Jean Paul Rives is an internationally famous artist and sculptor.

SIX NATIONS START

France 43 Wales 0: Wales were outclassed in almost every department by a classy French side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thirteen successive Test defeats, and a record one at that, means that their next game against Italy takes on extra significance.

Those in Wales who think a change of coach would solve all their problems are deluded. The problems go much deeper than that.

Scotland 31 Italy 19: Italy have a much better team than in previous seasons and at 19-19 many Scottish supporters feared the worst.

The home performance was good in patches and the team has undoubted talent but are prone to making too many errors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More concentration for the entire 80 minutes is essential if title hopes are to be realised. The potential is there.

Ireland 27 England 22: Ireland took a while to exert dominance and at times looked vulnerable.

England again lacked flair in the back division and relied too much on brute strength. The final score courtesy of a late try slightly flattered the visitors.

After round one, the favourites France and Ireland look worthy of the name.

6N QUIZ ANSWERS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland were sat in fifth place in the World Rugby rankings between 2018 and 2023. Ross Ford is the current record holder with 110 caps. Scotland finished fourth in 1991. Wales were the opponents in 1975 for that packed Murrayfield clash. Sean Lamont and Stuart Hogg.

6N QUIZ QUESTIONS

Who has won 127 caps for England? How many Rugby World Cup finals have England played in to date? Who defeated England 76-0 back in 1998? Which Englishman was voted World Rugby Player of the Year in 2003? Who is England’s current top try scorer with forty-nine tries?

FIXTURE CARD

Falkirk entertain Newton Stewart at Horne Park with the Seconds away at Blairgowrie in a rescheduled match.

Grangemouth Stags Seconds play Rosyth Sharks at Glensburgh.

Linlithgow Firsts take on North Berwick in a National League Division 4 match. All fixtures have a 2.00 pm start time.

RECENT RESULTS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grangemouth Women played West of Scotland Ladies at Glensburgh in a National Shield fixture and emerged victorious in a tremendous advert for the game. It was the proverbial “Game of Two Halves” with Grangemouth defending their half-time lead in determined fashion. Those who doubt the standards of the women’s game should go along to Glensburgh one Sunday and see a match. The handling was impressive and there were hardly any examples of the “kick tennis” we see in international games. As for the tackling- absolutely first class. Talk about putting your body on the line?

MYSTERY PLAYER

Who is this England, Barbarians and Lions hooker?

TRUE OR FALSE

Our mystery played was on the winning side against the All Blacks for three different teams.