XV-a-Side rugby column: Grangemouth 'forced' to withdraw from play-offs, Caledonia Reds lose out late on

WEEKLY ANSWERS

Last week’s Mystery Player was Argentinian stand-off Hugo Porta. Last week’s True or False was TRUE. Leicester used to have letters instead of numbers on their shirts.

FALKIRK RFC

Grangemouth faced a really difficult decision regarding their remaining play-off fixtures (Stock photo: Grangemouth RFC)

Falkirk lost 48-21 to Lasswade at Hawthornden and the Bonnyrigg side finished in their highest-ever placing in the leagues. Falkirk will finish in third place and have one league game left to play at home to Stirling County.

Lasswade and Stirling are due to meet in the National League Cup quarter finals and Falkirk face another tough fixture away to Preston Lodge in the same competition. Both ties are due to take place on Saturday coming.

GRANGEMOUTH RFC

The club management faced a really difficult decision regarding their remaining play-off fixtures. As outlined in last week’s column, the costs of fulfilling their programme entailed lengthy and costly trips to Elgin, Aberdeen and Inverness.

MYSTERY PLAYER: Who is this former Wales and British and Irish Lions wing forward? (Photo: Submitted)

The decision to withdraw from the play-off rounds meant that Moray, Highland seconds and Aberdeenshire were all awarded 28-0 wins. Given the number of withdrawals from league and cup competitions, there must be serious questions asked about the current format of the league structures.

Grangemouth’s seconds finished their league programme with a convincing 60-19 home win over Waid Academy FPs. The pitch held up well after a morning inspection and the makeshift home side did well to end their league campaign in style.

WOMEN’S RUGBY

Match of the day on Sunday will be at Glensburgh where Grangemouth face West of Scotland with a 2pm kick-off time. All four semi-finalists are defending their respective 100 per cent records and good crowds are expected with a place in the Murrayfield finals at stake. All spectators are welcome.

CALEDONIAN REDS

The Reds were beaten 34-33 by Edinburgh in another end-to-end contest. For the second week in succession, the final few minutes proved decisive, and the crowd were treated to eleven tries and a finish to remember, especially after the Reds had led 33-20 at one stage.

Falkirk’s Connor Faulds and Harry Russell started the game with Russell again captaining the team. Glen Faulds was on the bench. The Reds final match is up at Canal Park in Inverness this Saturday when they take on The South.

There is nothing between the four sides in the competition, and the quality of rugby on view fully vindicates the decision to stage the tournament. The South beat Glasgow 27-25 at Poynder Park Kelso last Saturday.

WOMEN’S SIX NATIONS

Scotland 5 France 15: The hosts again displayed great bravery in taking on the much-fancied French side and actually led 5-3 at half time at The Hive Stadium on Saturday.

The Scots defeat ended a seven-match unbeaten run, but illustrated just how far they have developed. The defence was superb and it was only in the final stages that France sealed their victory.

The Scots now face strong favourites England at The Hive on Saturday.

TRUE OR FALSE?

Alan Tait played Rugby League for Great Britain and Rugby Union for the British and Irish Lions?

MYSTERY PLAYER?